Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints after vicar Harriet strips off for romp in church

Emmerdale viewers were left reeling after Harriet got intimate with DI Malone in the village church.

Emmerdale viewers have complained to Ofcom after an episode that saw vicar Harriet get down and dirty with evil DI Malone in the church - with just a curtain separating her from parishioners.

Viewers couldn't believe their eyes at the steamy encounter, which saw Harriet, played by Katherine Dow Blyton, spend an afternoon with the corrupt policeman, played by Mark Womack.

It all kicked off on Monday's episode, with the pair romping again in a hotel last night.

Harriet and DI Malone romped in the church on Monday night's episode. Picture: ITV

Harriet and DI Malone have a history, having had an affair previously while they were both in the police - and, shockingly, Harriet is fully aware that he is corrupt.

Accoriding to a report from The Sun, viewers complained to Ofcom about the scene.

Viewers also took to Twitter to voice their shock, with one writing: "Malone and Harriet is actually disgusting, someone pass me a bucket #Emmerdale".

The pair had an affair a few years ago when they were both in the police force. Picture: ITV

Another added: "Harriet should feel bad for sleeping with the bent copper poor will deserves better #emmerdale".

And a third wrote: "Harriet you are an absolute disgrace. In the church of all places too. What a slackly written character."

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings on ITV at 7pm.

