Emma Willis reveals hopes of filming The Voice UK final 'by the end of the year'

By Naomi Bartram

Filming for The Voice has currently been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Willis has revealed ITV could film the live finals of The Voice by the end of the year.

The talent competition has been put on hold following the Knockout Rounds back in March because current lockdown rules mean the live semi-finals can not be filmed during the pandemic.

But now host Emma Willis has said she hopes the show could be finished by the end of the year, but she is still unsure.

Speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, the 46-year-old first admitted: “We don’t know anything about anything.”

Before adding: “We’re hoping we can finish, - we’ve got the final of the kids’ series to film and the main show - we’re hoping we can do them by the end of the year.

The Voice finals could be filmed by the end of the year. Picture: ITV

“But again there’s lots of other things that need to be sorted first.”

Emma spoke to us alongside Giovanna Fletcher, after the pair set up their charity initiative to raise money for the NHS during these tough times.

‘Be Our Guest’ gives the public the chance to win a video call with their favourite celebrities by donating some money, which is then split between Mind, NHS Charities Together, Refuge and The Trussell Trust.

This week, the likes of Paloma Faith, Mel C and Olly Murs have donated their time to help the great causes.

Explaining why this is so important to her, Emma - who shares Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight, and Trixie, four, with husband Matt Willis - told us: “I’ve grown up around the NHS because both my parents have worked for the NHS.

“I think just being in a situation that lots of us have been in our lifetimes, and may not be again, it was just the sheer impact of everything going on and wanting to help, but you can’t really do anything to help because you need to leave that to the people who know what they’re doing.”

Meanwhile, fellow mum-of-three Giovanna also opened up about how she is coping in lockdown with her children - Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and one-year-old Max - and husband Tom Fletcher.

Speaking about struggling with homeschooling, the 35-year-old told us: “There are days when it goes really well and the kids get all their work done, and then you can spend the rest of the day playing and having fun.

“But other days you feel like you’re pulling your hair out trying to get one simple sum out.”

She then added that it was difficult to explain to four-year-old Buddy why he was no longer allowed to go to school.

“I thought I was doing really well explaining it and then about a month in, Buddy said ‘so how big is the bug?’ So we have had to talk about it a bit more.

“They know what they need to know, they know when people are around they have to stand clear, and they can’t go over and touch things when we’re out. So they’re aware, but they’re also blissfully unaware.”

For more information on the Be My Guest charity fundraiser, or to take part, head to the Virgin Money Giving page: vmgiving.co/bemyguest.

