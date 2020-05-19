Will there be another series of Celebrity Gogglebox and who will be in the 2020 line up?

If you love sitting down with a cuppa and watching Gogglebox every week, you’re probably a fan of the celebrity version too.

The Channel 4 show follows the same format as the original series, but it features a whole bunch of famous faces as well.

In 2019, the likes of Rylan Clark-Neal, Denise Van Outen and Laurence Fox all joined the cast to talk through the latest TV programmes - but will the show return this year? Here’s what we know…

Will there be another series of Celebrity Gogglebox?

It has been reported that another version of Celebrity Gogglebox is already in the works.

According to The Sun, a whole host of stars have signed up to the new series and will be back on our screens later this year.

Who is in the Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 lineup?

Last week it was revealed Rylan Clark-Neal will be returning to the sofa with his mother Linda, as well as Capital's Roman Kemp and his dad Martin.

All Saints’ Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt have also signed up for a second series.

A source also told The Sun: “Nicole and Melanie were hilarious when they gave the show a whirl and bosses were desperate to get them back.

Chris Eubank Sr and his son Chris Eubank Jr on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

“The success of Celebrity Gogglebox depends on the chemistry between the stars and how much they enjoy being a part of the show — and Nicole and Melanie just ticked all the boxes.

“Both of them jumped at the chance to return to the show.”

Last year, Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse appeared with her sisters, Motsi and Phemelo.

While Sheila Hancock and Gyles Brandreth were also in the cast, along with Chris Eubank Sr and his son Chris Eubank Jr.

