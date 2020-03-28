Why is The Voice not on tonight? ITV scheduling changes revealed amid Coronavirus pandemic

28 March 2020, 17:00 | Updated: 28 March 2020, 17:01

Why is The Voice not on tonight?
Why is The Voice not on tonight? Picture: ITV

Why is The Voice not on and when will it be back on ITV? Everything you need to know...

As the UK government step up their efforts to slow down the spread of Coronavirus, ITV has announced big changes to their scheduling - including The Voice.

The semi-final of the singing show was set to air March 28th, with the final on April 4, as coaches Sir Tom Jones, 79, will.i.am, 45, Olly Murs, 35, and Meghan Trainor, 26, battled it out.

Unfortunately, ITV announced last week that this would be put on hold during the current climate.

But why isn’t The Voice on tonight and when will the semi final air? Find out everything...

Why isn’t The Voice on tonight and when will it be back on ITV?

As The Voice semi final would have featured a studio audience, bosses have taken the decision to postpone it for now.

The Voice is not back 'for the foreseeable future'
The Voice is not back 'for the foreseeable future'. Picture: ITV

A statement by ITV read: "We have taken the difficult decision to postpone until later this year The Voice UK’s live semi-final and final, which were due on air on the 28th March and 4th April, and are working to replace them in the schedule with some bespoke Voice specials."

Read More: Noughts & Crosses: Trailer, plot, cast and release date of BBC series revealed

The Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds and Knockout Rounds were all pre-recorded before the coronavirus outbreak spread in the UK, so these episodes still aired.

There is no news on when The Voice 2020 will be back, but it has been postponed for ‘the foreseeable future.’

This comes after ITV also announced Coronation Street and Emmerdale would be facing some changes.

In a statement, bosses told us at Heart.co.uk: "Whilst carefully adhering to the latest health advice from the Government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds.

"With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer. "

Coronavirus cases continue to jump in Britain. Last week, the government revealed that the testing for Covid-19 is being stepped up a notch - with 25,000 patients being checked every day.

Read More: What does it mean if the UK goes into lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic?

