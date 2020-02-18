Noughts & Crosses: Trailer, plot, cast and release date of BBC series revealed

18 February 2020, 15:23

Noughts & Crosses will air on BBC One later this year
Noughts & Crosses will air on BBC One later this year. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Malorie Blackman's Noughts & Crosses book is being turned into a BBC series, here's everything we know so far.

BBC One have recently dropped the first trailer for upcoming series Noughts & Crosses, based on the popular novel by Malorie Blackman.

Noughts & Crosses tells the story of Sephy and Callum and their forbidden love due to their race, and fans of the book can't wait to see the latest adaptation.

From the trailer, to the cast, plot and release date, here's everything we know so far:

Noughts & Crosses tells the story of two lovers; Sephy and Callum
Noughts & Crosses tells the story of two lovers; Sephy and Callum. Picture: BBC

What is Noughts & Crosses about and who wrote the book?

Noughts & Crosses tells the heartbreaking story of two friends turned lovers, Sephy and Callum, who struggle to find their place in a world that is separated by race.

In this alternative world, Sephy – a 'cross' – is black and therefore a member of the ruling class, while Callum – a 'nought' – is white, part of the lower-class who were once slaves to the crosses.

The book, which the series is based on, was written in 2001 by Malorie Blackman.

The TV series is based on Malorie Blackman's 2001 novel
The TV series is based on Malorie Blackman's 2001 novel. Picture: BBC

Where can I watch the trailer for Noughts & Crosses?

Right here:

When is Noughts & Crosses released?

Noughts & Crosses is thought to be coming too BBC One in the Spring of 2020.

No specific date has been released.

Who is in the cast of Noughts & Crosses?

The main cast of Noughts & Crosses is:

Jack Rowan as Callum

Masali Baduza as Sephy

Josh Dylan as Jude

Paterson Joseph as Kamal Hadley

Helen Baxendale as Meggie McGregor

Ian Hart as Ryan McGregor

Bonnie Mbuli as Jasmine Hadley

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What can were expect from Jim Hopper in Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things 4: Trailer, release date and plot details as it's confirmed Hopper is alive
Vanessa will be diagnosed with bowel cancer

Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbreaking bowel cancer storyline confirmed for Vanessa Woodfield
The Brit Awards most outrageous moments

Brit Awards 2020: A look back at the most outrageous moments in the show's history

Music

Danny Dyer opened up about EastEnders 35th anniversary

EastEnders' Danny Dyer teases Mick Carter will die hours after terrifying drowning scene
The pair might be adding another show to their long list

Ant and Dec in talks for their very own TV sitcom as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Jack Whitehall will present the BRITs for the third time this year

Who is Jack Whitehall? BRITs presenter's movie and TV roles, net worth and age revealed

Celebrities

Jack shared a snog with Kate Beckinsale last year

Does Jack Whitehall have a girlfriend? BRITs presenter's dating history revealed

Celebrities

Joe Swash has spoken out about his and Stacey's sex life

Joe Swash says he 'doesn't have time' for sex with Stacey Solomon

Celebrities

Billie is such an unique artist

Who is Billie Eillish? Bond singer's age, how she was discovered and family revealed

Music

You can now get married dressed as your favourite Disney princesses

Disney launches line of wedding dresses based on your favourite princesses

Fashion

The best, worst and most shocking outfits from the Brit Awards

Brit Awards: The best, worst and most shocking outfits over the years

Celebrities