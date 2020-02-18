Noughts & Crosses: Trailer, plot, cast and release date of BBC series revealed

Noughts & Crosses will air on BBC One later this year. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Malorie Blackman's Noughts & Crosses book is being turned into a BBC series, here's everything we know so far.

BBC One have recently dropped the first trailer for upcoming series Noughts & Crosses, based on the popular novel by Malorie Blackman.

Noughts & Crosses tells the story of Sephy and Callum and their forbidden love due to their race, and fans of the book can't wait to see the latest adaptation.

From the trailer, to the cast, plot and release date, here's everything we know so far:

Noughts & Crosses tells the story of two lovers; Sephy and Callum. Picture: BBC

What is Noughts & Crosses about and who wrote the book?

Noughts & Crosses tells the heartbreaking story of two friends turned lovers, Sephy and Callum, who struggle to find their place in a world that is separated by race.

In this alternative world, Sephy – a 'cross' – is black and therefore a member of the ruling class, while Callum – a 'nought' – is white, part of the lower-class who were once slaves to the crosses.

The book, which the series is based on, was written in 2001 by Malorie Blackman.

The TV series is based on Malorie Blackman's 2001 novel. Picture: BBC

Where can I watch the trailer for Noughts & Crosses?

Right here:

When is Noughts & Crosses released?

Noughts & Crosses is thought to be coming too BBC One in the Spring of 2020.

No specific date has been released.

Who is in the cast of Noughts & Crosses?

The main cast of Noughts & Crosses is:

Jack Rowan as Callum

Masali Baduza as Sephy

Josh Dylan as Jude

Paterson Joseph as Kamal Hadley

Helen Baxendale as Meggie McGregor

Ian Hart as Ryan McGregor

Bonnie Mbuli as Jasmine Hadley