The new Celebrity Juice panellist has been 'REVEALED'

Fearne recently announced she'd be stepping down from the show after 10 years. Picture: ITV2

Fearne starred alongside Holly Willoughby as Team Captain on Celebrity Juice for 10 years

It's been reported that Paddy McGuinness will replace Fearne Cotton on Celebrity Juice, following her announcement that she'd be leaving the show after ten years.

It's been said that ITV bosses are hoping Paddy will prove a 'ratings winner' on the show.

A source told The Mirror: "It might seem a shock but he was everyone’s No1.

Fearne Cotton will reportedly be replaced by Paddy McGuinness. Picture: ITV2

"When he’s on Celebrity Juice, the ratings shoot up to their highest. Bosses are hoping he will be a ratings winner."

This news may come as a shock to many, as it was heavily reported that Emily Atack would take the reigns following her success on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last December.

Host Keith Lemon also dropped a huge hint it would be her on Good Morning Britain, saying: "I love Emily. I've been talking about doing a telly programme with her. I've got loads of new ideas for this year so I'm really excited."

Paddy McGuinness is reportedly lined up for Celebrity Juice. Picture: Getty

Fearne announced in December that she would be stepping down from Celebrity Juice.

She told The Sun: “After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice.

“It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series."

Holly Willoughby paid tribute to her co-star on Instagram, writing: "I’m going to miss you being on the other side of my banana... thank you for 10 years of laughter... love you @fearnecotton ... we are going to MISS you on @celebjuiceofficial SOOO much 😥 xxxx".

NOW READ:

Wes Nelson breaks silence on Megan Barton Hanson's new 'romance' with England footballer

Danielle Lloyd reveals how botched boob job left her fighting for her life after she started ‘bleeding to death’

The Bachelor UK contestants: including an X Factor reject and a wannabe Kardashian