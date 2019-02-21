Danielle Lloyd reveals how botched boob job left her fighting for her life after she started ‘bleeding to death’

Danielle Lloyd suffered a horrific botched boob job in 2012. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Danielle Lloyd shared the horrifying details that left the former glamour model fighting for her life in hospital following breast enhancement surgery.

Danielle Lloyd appeared on Lorraine this week to warn young girls against cosmetic surgery and the dangers it can bring.

Appearing on Lorraine, the former glamour model, 35, shared her horrific experience from a botched boob job with presenter Christine Lampard.

Danielle explained how she was “looking for perfection” when she went under the knife again in 2012, an operation that left the star’s life at risk.

Danielle said: “After one of the surgeries, my breasts started to swell, they were literally the size of my head.

“I knew there was something wrong. I spoke to the surgeons and the doctors, and they said it was normal to have swelling.”

The boob job left Danielle Lloyd in hospital fighting for her life. Picture: PA

Danielle went on the explain how she had a nick on the side of her left breast, and it had got infected.

The mother-of-four describes how one morning she woke up in a pool of “gunky, bloody water” before she was rushed to the hospital.

Danielle said it was the “most terrifying thing ever”.

Once at the hospital, Danielle was told she needed to have her implants out straight away.

As the surgeon was removing the implants, they discovered a blood clot, which Danielle says is when she started to “bleed to death”, losing six pints of blood which resulted in a blood transfusion.

Danielle Lloyd wants to warn young girls about cosmetic surgery. Picture: ITV

“It was touch and go, I didn’t know if I would make it or not,” the model said.

Danielle told the Lorraine viewers: “I want to educate young girls into knowing that you are putting your life at risk when you have these operations, and I regret every single day messing with my body.”

She added: “When that happened to me I had two children, now I have four. Why would I want to put my life at risk and not be there to see them grow up?”