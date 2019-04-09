Stacey Solomon's son wants to go back to school a year and a half after she started homeschooling him

9 April 2019, 14:31

Stacey's eldest son, Zachary feels like he is missing out
Stacey's eldest son, Zachary feels like he is missing out.
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Loose Women star's 11-year-old son feels like he is missing out on building friendships

Stacey Solomon has spoken out about her son Zachary's interest in returning to a mainstream education, only 18 months after she make the decision to home school her children.

The TV presenter and singer's controversial decision to take her sons out of the conventional educational system back in September 2017 sparked debate, with some cruelly branding Stacey 'too thick' to home school her children.

The mother defended her decision to give her seven and 11-year-old a personalised education with the help of a tutor, however, she is now considering sending Zachary to a secondary school.

Stacey homeschools her two sons, Zachary and Leighton
Stacey homeschools her two sons, Zachary and Leighton.

Read more: Stacey hits back at those who call her 'too thick' to home school.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, Stacey explained that she was looking into the options of sending her son to secondary school so he could be with his friends.

She added: "I feel like my boys interact really well socially, they have clubs, they still see their friends from school but especially my eldest, he definitely feels that his friends from school have a different relationship because they see each other every day and he doesn't."

