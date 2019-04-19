Stacey Solomon shares pic of ‘furry’ baby bump and asks mums for advice

Virgin Money Giving Mind Media Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The Loose Women star jokes she’s ‘pregnant with a Furby’ after noticing ‘thick, wiry black’ hair on her tummy

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has shared a candid snap of her 'furry' baby bump on Instagram, asking fellow mums for advice.

The 29-year-old, who is pregnant with boyfriend Joe Swash’s child, posted the close-up shot on social media in the hope that it would open up a conversation with other mums about the 'thick, wiry black' hair on her tummy.

She wrote: “I think I’m pregnant with a Furby 🤣 I need to know... Did anyone else’s belly just suddenly become covered in fur?

“I'm not sure if you can see it but all of the grainy little lines are blonde hairs that I’ve never had before and now I’ve now started sprouting some lovely thick, wirey black ones around my belly button.

“I’ve always had my hair tummy snail trail which is a line of hair that practically goes from my cleavage all the way done to my hoo-ha but never an all over fuzz 😂😂

“I’m not upset by it one bit I’ve always loved my, furrier than most, body, I’m just so fascinated as to why this happens? What does it mean? Is it to keep the Furby warm? 😂😂

“Any incites are much appreciated (I think, as long as they’re not scary, if you have something scary to say, DON’T my anxiety can’t take it 🤣)."

Stacey’s fans were quick to reassure the body confident star it was 'hormonal' and nothing to worry about. They also showered her with compliments and praised her for getting real about pregnancy.

One wrote: “Perfectly normal hun its just connected to the hormonal shift 💜 you are looking fab and obviously excited for your new addition which is great for all of us to see 💜.”

“It's just a hormonal thing, should go when bubba arrived, love your confidence, your amazing,” said another.

Some followers even suggested the TV personality’s new “fuzz” was an indication of the baby’s sex.

One fan said: “I’ve heard that it means you have more testosterone when your pregnant so strange things like that can happen. Maybe that means your having a baby boy 🤔 who knows!”

“Mine did, it means a boy 💙💙,” wrote another.

Stacey already has two sons, Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, and Joe is dad to 11-year old Harry Swash. The couple have been dating since January 2016.