Stacey Solomon opens up about 'mum guilt' in candid Instagram post about baby Rex

18 July 2019, 09:28

Stacey Solomon has been praised for her honesty
Stacey Solomon has been praised for her honesty. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Stacey and boyfriend Joe Swash welcomed Rex into the world in May

Stacey Solomon has been praised for an honesty Instagram post about 'mum guilt' she's been experiencing since giving birth to baby Rex.

The Loose Women panelist, 29, shared a photo of her and her son on Instagram alongside the caption: "I feel like I shouldn’t really have these feelings because I’m nearly 8 weeks in and I am so incredibly lucky to have amazing children, a wonderful partner, loves loving, caring, & supportive family and I’m almost a bit embarrassed to say... That truth be told, I’m Having a bit of a gut wrenching day.

I feel like I shouldn’t really have these feelings because I’m nearly 8 weeks in and I am so incredibly lucky to have amazing children, a wonderful partner, loves loving, caring, & supportive family and I’m almost a bit embarrassed to say... That truth be told, I’m Having a bit of a gut wrenching day. One of those days that physically hurts your tummy. I have absolutely no idea why. Mum guilt has kicked in full swing. Nothing in particular triggers the feeling. It’s just there. Tried to keep busy and organise the hell out of the house which has helped for short moments (but also felt guilty about it). So making a conscious effort to try to accept it and let the feelings come and go. I found this picture from a few days ago when I caught a rare snap of us both smiling at the same time (and when I’d miraculously found the energy to have fun with my make up drawer). I’ve been looking at it all day to remind myself that these feelings WILL pass and every day will be different. 💜 Thinking of anyone else having a struggle today or any day for that matter. 💜

"One of those days that physically hurts your tummy. I have absolutely no idea why. Mum guilt has kicked in full swing. Nothing in particular triggers the feeling. It’s just there. Tried to keep busy and organise the hell out of the house which has helped for short moments (but also felt guilty about it).

"So making a conscious effort to try to accept it and let the feelings come and go. I found this picture from a few days ago when I caught a rare snap of us both smiling at the same time (and when I’d miraculously found the energy to have fun with my make up drawer).

"I’ve been looking at it all day to remind myself that these feelings WILL pass and every day will be different. 💜 Thinking of anyone else having a struggle today or any day for that matter. 💜".

Stacey's followers praised her for the honest post, with one writing: "Sending so much love! You’re doing a fab job! Xxx".

Another added: "Your an inspiration ❤️ having a day like that myself with my 10 week old who just had injections, thank you for making me feel like I’m not alone ❤️".

