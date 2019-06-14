Stacey Solomon gives brutally honest update on private parts since birth of Rex

Stacey Solomon has updated her fans on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to update her fans on how she's doing since giving birth last month

Stacey Solomon has revealed that her private parts are healing nicely since she gave birth to baby Rex late last month, revealing to her Instagram followers that she's going to take her first bath.

She wrote: "Definitely going to attempt to have a bath today. I am worried for my noon but apparently it's all healed and ready to bath wahoo!"

Stacey Solomon updated her fans on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the Loose Women panelist, 29, revealed that she was worried she'd been neglecting her older children since Rex arrive in May.

Alongside a photo of her 'milking herself', she wrote: "Knowing that my boys don’t bat an eyelid that I’m sat playing with them whilst milking myself, or that I have to whack my boob out every hour makes me extremely proud.

"Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I’ve neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern.

"I haven’t managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??). I’ve now got to the point where I can’t expect them to entertain themselves any longer.

"The fact that they’ve been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they’re just so bloomin good.

"I really do need to get out of the house at some point in the near future too before I go stir crazy but honestly, the thought of having to wear actual clothes and interact with other humans is really daunting 😂 When did anyone else leave the house after birth? Is 3 weeks too long? Send help... 🙏🏼."

Rex is Stacey's third child - first with boyfriend Joe Swash - and the couple announced the birth earlier this month.

Taking to Stacey's Instagram, Joe wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting.