Stacey Solomon opens up on fears of taking newborn baby Rex outside during heatwave

Stacey Solomon has spoke of her concerns about spending time in the heatwave with baby Rex. Picture: Instagram / StaceySolomon

Stacey kicked back in the garden with her three sons, but spent her day blocking baby Rex from the blazing sun

Stacey Solomon has opened up on her concerns over spending time outside with her newborn son during the heatwave.

The 29-year-old and partner Joe Swash welcomed baby Rex last month and the mum-of-three has spent most of that time staying in the family home.

Stacey uploaded a candid snap of herself and three sons in the garden during yesterday's hot weather.

She told fans: "There were some weird hormonal moments today... But feeling the sun on my skin, fresh air and warmth is like medicine for the soul! And having to move around like a sun dial in awkward positions so that I could enjoy some rays but not let any on Rex was a form of meditation in itself."

Stacey gave fans another honest update on motherhood. Picture: INSTRAGRAM / STACEYSOLOMON

The Loose Women panellist went on to admit concern over the sun moving, if it was on baby Rex's skin, and how she could block the glare of the blazing sun.

Stacey recently revealed that she had finally left the house four weeks after giving birth to baby Rex, admitting to fans that her mum had to encourage her to take her newborn son for a walk in the woods while boyfriend Joe Swash was away.

She wrote: "We did it!!!! Yaaaay! Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy’s for the weekend. So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll!"

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon shares excitement at FINALLY leaving the house four weeks after giving birth