Stacey Solomon opens up on fears of taking newborn baby Rex outside during heatwave

28 June 2019, 16:19

Stacey Solomon has spoke of her concerns about spending time in the heatwave with baby Rex
Stacey Solomon has spoke of her concerns about spending time in the heatwave with baby Rex. Picture: Instagram / StaceySolomon

Stacey kicked back in the garden with her three sons, but spent her day blocking baby Rex from the blazing sun

Stacey Solomon has opened up on her concerns over spending time outside with her newborn son during the heatwave.

The 29-year-old and partner Joe Swash welcomed baby Rex last month and the mum-of-three has spent most of that time staying in the family home.

Stacey uploaded a candid snap of herself and three sons in the garden during yesterday's hot weather.

She told fans: "There were some weird hormonal moments today... But feeling the sun on my skin, fresh air and warmth is like medicine for the soul! And having to move around like a sun dial in awkward positions so that I could enjoy some rays but not let any on Rex was a form of meditation in itself."

Stacey gave fans another honest update on motherhood
Stacey gave fans another honest update on motherhood. Picture: INSTRAGRAM / STACEYSOLOMON

The Loose Women panellist went on to admit concern over the sun moving, if it was on baby Rex's skin, and how she could block the glare of the blazing sun.

Stacey recently revealed that she had finally left the house four weeks after giving birth to baby Rex, admitting to fans that her mum had to encourage her to take her newborn son for a walk in the woods while boyfriend Joe Swash was away.

She wrote: "We did it!!!! Yaaaay! Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy’s for the weekend. So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll!"

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon shares excitement at FINALLY leaving the house four weeks after giving birth

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Williamson: Labour U-turn over decision to readmit antisemitism row MP

UK & World

Ghostbusters hit cinemas in 1984

When is the new Ghostbusters movie released, who is in the cast with Paul Rudd and is there a trailer?

Rosie Johnson: Body found on Isle of Wight by police searching for politician's niece

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Celebrities

Audra only consumes liquids

Woman hasn't eaten in 97 days and claims she 'breathes in energy' instead of food

Lifestyle

Tonight's episode will be jam-packed full of drama

Love Island first look: Lucie confesses feelings for Tommy ahead of Casa Amor split

TV & Movies

Charley Webb has hit back at parent-shamers

Emmerdale star Charley Webb hits back at mum-shamers over parenting criticism

TV & Movies

Here's what music featured on Love Island last night

What songs were on Love Island last night? All the tracks including the 'Toxic' cover revealed

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about the new Charlie's Angels movie with Kristen Stewart

When is the new Charlie's Angels film released, who in the cast with Kristen Stewart and what's the trailer?

TV & Movies