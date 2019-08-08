Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are MAJOR family goals in adorable matching pj snap

8 August 2019, 09:19

Stacey Solomon shares an adorable photo of her family in matching pyjamas.
Stacey Solomon shares an adorable photo of her family in matching pyjamas. Picture: Instagram

The mum-of-three's sleepwear dreams come true as she finds matching mint green pyjamas the whole Swash-Solomon crew.

Stacey Solomon melted hearts when she shared a cute family photo on Instagram of her kids, baby and boyfriend in matching mint green pyjamas.

The Loose Women panelist, who was recently praised for opening up about her breastfeeding struggles, posted the picture-perfect snap on social media revealing to fans that her "twinning" dreams had come true.

The 29-year-old's loved-up snap shows her beloved clan cosying up together on a pile of black and white cushions, with baby Rex even managing to co-ordinate in a tiny onesie.

Sharing the adorable picture with her 2million followers, she wrote: "My matching/twinning dreams have come true. I found Matching pjs for the whole family.

"As you can see Joe’s over the moon about it.

This is just the beginning Swashy."

A slew of celebrity friends were quick to comment on the family goals post, including former Pussycat Doll and Strictly star Ashley Roberts who wrote, "Hahaha love this."

Read more: Joe Swash shares cute photo of Stacey Solomon conked out on the sofa with baby Rex

Fans also flooded the sleepwear snap with questions about where the Scandic-style sets were from and showered the crew with praise.

"Family GOALS," wrote one fan next to three heart emojis.

While another commented: "I want a joe swash and those pyjamas!"

"Oh you guys look amazing. Twinning is the best, don’t care what anyone else says," a third added.

"I couldn’t love this any more," said a fourth.

One follower even suggested mother-of-three Stacey and her sweet family should front clothing brand Matalan's Christmas campaign.

The former X Factor star and her ex-Eastenders boyfriend welcomed baby Rex into the world "a lot earlier than planned" when he was born on 23rd May this year.

Joe has a son from a previous relationship. Harry, 12, lives with the I'm A Celeb star's former girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 11, from her relationship with teenage sweetheart Dean Cox, and Leighton, 7, who she shares with ex-partner Aaron Barham.

