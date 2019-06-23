Joe Swash 'GUTTED' as he misses baby Rex's first smile

Joe Swash misses newborn son Rex's first ever cheeky smile. Picture: Instagram

The proud parent tells fans he's devastated to miss his son's heartwarming milestone as he works away in Rome

Joe Swash told fans he was "gutted" to miss his baby son Rex's first ever smile due to work commitments.

The doting father shared his frustrations with fans on Instagram by posting an adorable picture of the moment his boy hit the major milestone with a caption that read: "How is my luck. I Had 2 go away for work and Rex has his first smile. Gutted."

The proud dad, 37, who welcomed the newborn with girlfriend Stacey Solomon last month, uploaded the cute picture last night while away on a trip to Rome with Alison Hammond.

Telling his 889k followers how annoyed he was that he missed the precious moment, Joe added a series of emojis that summed up his emotions.

But fans were quick to reassure the TV star that although this might be Rex's first smile, there will be plenty more to come.

"With you and Stacey as parents, there will be many more x," wrote one follower.

Another commented: "That's a perfect, contented smile. This little guy is obviously well loved and is showing you in the only way he can right now. Boo, to the " it's just wind" people. I'm sure there will be plenty more for you to see Joe. And you are lucky, just look at your son.......perfection!"

"Ahh it was captured though for you to see and he clearly loves his daddy," said a third.

A fourth added: "And you will be there for 100000 more."

Stacey shared the heartwarming snap on her own Instagram account too, with the loving caption: "Probably my favourite picture ever."

The I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp presenter missed the grin as he is currently living the Disney dream with presenter Alison in Italy.

The TV duo are on a cruise, celebrating best-loved characters including Tom, Jerry and Minnie Mouse, as Joe rocks a pair of glittery mouse ears for the event.

While the father-of-two soaks up the sun, girlfriend Stacey is chuffed that she's finally made it out of the house with one-month old Rex.

Taking to Instagram to share the special moment she ventured outside with her newborn, she wrote: We did it!!!! Yaaaay!

"Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy’s for the weekend.

"So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll! I’m so glad she did. I love the woods. I forgot how good they smell.

"That was just the best. Everyone was right, I am now thinking I can’t believe I didn’t do it sooner.

"But actually I’m so glad that we’ve been able to stay lost in our own world for the last 4 weeks and now I am excited to take Rex on adventures outside of our front room.

"Today the woods opposite our house, tomorrow who knows!

"Still haven’t managed to wear more than pyjamas though."

Baby Rex is Stacey and Joe's first child together. He was welcomed into the world on 23rd May, 2019.