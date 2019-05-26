Joe Swash in FLOODS of tears as he meets son for first time in emotional photo

26 May 2019, 09:12

Joe Swash cries meeting his baby son for the very first time.
Joe Swash cries meeting his baby son for the very first time. Picture: Instagram

The actor and his “amazing partner” Stacey Solomon welcomed their first child together earlier this week

Joe Swash has shared the emotional moment he met his newborn son for the first time in a sweet Instagram post.

The heartwarming photo sees the 37-year-old actor beaming and crying with happy tears as he prepares for some skin-to-skin with his tiny baby boy.

The ex-Eastenders star, who already has a son from a previous relationship, posted the tear-jerking picture on social media for his 782k fans to see, captioning the snap: “Just been sent this photo and I think my face sums up exactly how I was feeling after seeing my amazing partner do the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.

“And the realisation that this little person was the best half of both of us.”

A wave of celebrities were quick to congratulate the I’m A Celeb winner on his bundle of joy.

The X Factor’s Fleur East wrote: “Awwww! Amazing! God bless you guys! Congratulations!”

“So pleased for you x,” replied TOWIE regular Bobby Norris.

Singer and fellow Eastenders actor Richard Blackwood added: “Congratulations my friend I’m happy for you both! Sending Love.”

Stacey and Joe, who began dating in 2015, welcomed their first child together on Thursday 23rd May – a month earlier than planned.

It was the I’m A Celeb star who announced the birth of their son on social media with a photo and a loving tribute to Stacey and their new baby.

He wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

“We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.

“I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans."

“I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X.”

Joe has since followed his post with a string of adorable pictures showing him holding and kissing his son’s hands and feet.

Stacey also took to Instagram to share the lovely moment her two sons, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 6, met the latest addition to their family.

The couple, who are yet to confirm a name for their son, have been praised for their unfiltered and realistic images of pregnancy and childbirth.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

James Arthur wants men to speak out about mental health following the tragic death of Love Island's Mike Thalassitis.

James Arthur shares grief over Mike Thalassitis' death and says ‘mental illness isn’t weak’
Mel B was quizzed about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Peter Andre on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Mel B secretly flew 'booty call' Peter Andre to hotels for sex during romance
Jake Quickenden

He's at it again! Jake Quickenden flashes his bum in a THONG!
Spice Girls

The Spice Girls kick off their comeback tour in Dublin

Music

Rachel Riley announced her pregnancy on Twitter

Rachel Riley announces she's expecting her first baby Strictly star Pasha Kovalev

Trending on Heart

Ant and Dec team up with Stephen Mulhern to audition for BGT.

Ant and Dec secretly AUDITION for Britain’s Got Talent in hilarious prank

TV & Movies

Married couple

'Regular sex and don't raise your voice.' Women slam sexiest new marriage rulebook

News

Stacey Solomon

Sealed with a kiss! Stacey Solomon introduces newborn son to his brothers
Gemma Collins

TOWIE star Gemma Collins flaunts her slimline figure on holiday in the Caribbean
Should you be wearing suncream everyday?

What does SPF mean, should you wear factor 50 sun cream and how often should you apply it?

Lifestyle

Joe Swash is in a relationship with Stacey Solomon

Does Joe Swash have a child? I’m A Celebrity host’s son, Stacey Solomon birth details and age revealed