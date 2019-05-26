Joe Swash in FLOODS of tears as he meets son for first time in emotional photo

Joe Swash cries meeting his baby son for the very first time. Picture: Instagram

The actor and his “amazing partner” Stacey Solomon welcomed their first child together earlier this week

Joe Swash has shared the emotional moment he met his newborn son for the first time in a sweet Instagram post.

The heartwarming photo sees the 37-year-old actor beaming and crying with happy tears as he prepares for some skin-to-skin with his tiny baby boy.

The ex-Eastenders star, who already has a son from a previous relationship, posted the tear-jerking picture on social media for his 782k fans to see, captioning the snap: “Just been sent this photo and I think my face sums up exactly how I was feeling after seeing my amazing partner do the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.

“And the realisation that this little person was the best half of both of us.”

A wave of celebrities were quick to congratulate the I’m A Celeb winner on his bundle of joy.

The X Factor’s Fleur East wrote: “Awwww! Amazing! God bless you guys! Congratulations!”

“So pleased for you x,” replied TOWIE regular Bobby Norris.

Singer and fellow Eastenders actor Richard Blackwood added: “Congratulations my friend I’m happy for you both! Sending Love.”

Stacey and Joe, who began dating in 2015, welcomed their first child together on Thursday 23rd May – a month earlier than planned.

It was the I’m A Celeb star who announced the birth of their son on social media with a photo and a loving tribute to Stacey and their new baby.

He wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

“We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.

“I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans."

“I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X.”

Joe has since followed his post with a string of adorable pictures showing him holding and kissing his son’s hands and feet.

Stacey also took to Instagram to share the lovely moment her two sons, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 6, met the latest addition to their family.

The couple, who are yet to confirm a name for their son, have been praised for their unfiltered and realistic images of pregnancy and childbirth.