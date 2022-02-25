Stacey Solomon opens up on 'insecurities' as she takes Rose swimming for first time

25 February 2022, 10:00

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has been praised for sharing photos from her first swimming trip with baby Rose.

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of sweet photos from a swimming trip with her daughter Rose.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a day out with her youngest child this week, where she described Rose’s first time in the pool as ‘magical’.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star then went on to admit she almost didn’t document the special moment because she ‘felt insecure’ about the pictures.

Mum-of-four Stacey told her followers: “💦 Rose’s first swims 💦 She loved it so much. Although there were definitely moments when it looked like she wasn’t too pleased with the water the way she was splashing it 😂 .

“I forgot how magical those first swims are, even though it feels like yesterday we were taking Rex for his first swim now he’s cannon balling in 😂😭

“Happy Thursday Everyone. P.S I had a little moment getting ready for swimming where I felt a little bit insecure.

“Then I remembered how grateful I am that my body has grown the loves of my life 🥲. For anyone else who hears that mean little voice from time to time.

“Tell it to get lost and be quiet because it’s lying.”

She added: “You’re so beautiful and your body is incredible. No matter what some of the things we see will lead us to believe 🖤🖤🖤”.

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her swimming lesson with Rose
Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her swimming lesson with Rose. Picture: Instagram

Stacey shares Rex, two, and baby Rose with fiancé Joe Swash, and Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

The star later added that Joe had taken the photo, saying she chose to ignore the negative voice in her head.

"Joe took a really nice picture today," she said.

"For some reason I wasn't going to post it because I got a bit insecure. But I love it so much and some of my favourite pictures of Rex at this age was learning to swim so I told myself to ignore the voice in my head...

"Because it's a liar and reminded myself how grateful I am that my body grew our pickles."

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her insecurities in a new post
Stacey Solomon has opened up about her insecurities in a new post. Picture: Instagram

Followers have been quick to praise the star, with one writing: “Posts like this should fill everyone’s timelines. A mum enjoying time with her beautiful daughter.

"The first thing anyone will notice is your smile ❤️ keep being you you wonderful woman ❤️”.

Another said: “Every women is amazing😍If you grow babies or not.We are all amazing individuals who deserve kindness 😍😍😍 Our bodies are more than this perfect ideal projected by social media and magazines x”.

A third added: “Incredible 😍 what a beautiful picture and amazing memories! Look at the wonderful example u are setting to your daughter! Absolutely amazing 🙌❤️.”

