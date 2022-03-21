Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon has revealed another spectacular door display at the front of her £1.2million Essex home.

Stacey Solomon gave her Essex mansion a Spring-themed makeover this weekend.

The mum-of-four took to Instagram with some sweet photos of her new front door, featuring her son Rex, two, and baby daughter Rose.

In the first snap, Stacey, 32, can be seen kneeling in front of her door while holding little Rose, with the gorgeous flower display in the background.

It also features a wheelbarrow, a pair of wellies, and a few cute bunny rabbits hiding in the arrangement.

Alongside the snap, Stacey wrote: "Hello Spring I decided to make a spring door this year it’s took me about three weeks and I ran out of ideas so I stole the builders wheelbarrow.

“But I’m so proud of it and it’s made me so excited for warmer weather and longer days. Happy Saturday everyone. Lots of love from all of us 🌼💛 P.S Can you spot the blanket? 😂”

Another photo shows Rex enjoying himself while sat in the wheelbarrow, with a big smile on his face.

The snaps have now got over 350k likes, with Stacey;s good pal Mrs Hinch replying: “Love it bubs … it looks perfect 🌸 beautiful pictures 💗 xxx”.

Another follower wrote: “Looks so beautiful ❤️ you cutie xxx”

While a third said: “So so so beautiful 😍 the perfect Spring Door 💛💚,” and a fourth added: “Aw these are the happiest photos 😍🌸💐🌷sooo pretty 💖”.

Stacey shares Rex, two, and baby Rose with fiancé Joe Swash, and Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

This comes after Stacey recently unveiled her incredible 'mermaid' bathroom.

The room now features shimmery tiles, gorgeous shell sinks and gold taps.

She told her followers: "The shell sinks have arrived I found them from a small business where a lady makes them by hand they're so amazing."

She explained how she'd 'never been so excited', before doing a 'tap to tidy', unveiling the results of the transformation.

