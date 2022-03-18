Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Stacey Solomon has been showing off the renovations in her new home Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon has showed off the latest addition to her incredible new mermaid bathroom, revealing she's treated herself to some stunning shell-effect sinks.

The presenter, 32, has been keeping her followers updated on the renovations in her new Essex home, which she has named Pickle Cottage.

One of the bathrooms has been given an incredible mermaid makeover, complete with gold taps and shimmery tiles that mimic scales.

And sharing a video of the latest addition, she wrote that it's "shell sink day today".

She added: "The shell sinks have arrived I found them from a small business where a lady makes them by hand they're so amazing."

The stunning sinks have been created to look like large white shells, and they come complete with a gold plug hole and chain.

She explained how she'd "never been so excited" as she shared a shot of the sink stand before the new basins were fitted.

Stacey then did a 'tap to tidy', unveiling the results of the installation.

In response to the many fans who asked where they could get one of the sinks for themselves, Stacey said: "So many of you asking The small business I bought these from is called @teemorrisshells he's an incredible sculpture so talented and I'm in love with them."