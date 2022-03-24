Stacey Solomon shares comforting message to mums who 'feel like they're failing'

Stacey Solomon has shared a comforting message to mums on Instagram
Stacey Solomon has shared a comforting message to mums on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon has shared a heartfelt message to her fellow mums on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has shared a comforting message to mums who 'feel like they're failing' on Instagram.

The Loose Women star, 32, who welcomed baby Rosie with her partner Joe Swash, 40, in October last year, reached out to her fellow mums with a positive message.

She posted Rose on the bed from her hotel room alongside a quote from a "happy proud mumma".

Stacey wrote: "To the mom who feels like you are failing. Don't doubt yourself.

"Right now, it feels hard, but each day you still show up, even through exhaustion. You pour your love into your children, even though your cup feels empty.

Stacey shared the quote to her Instagram stories
Stacey shared the quote to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"You do the best you can, even when you think you can't. And that dear mama is not failing. You are amazing."

As well as Rose, Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two.

She welcomed Zachary when she was 17, and she recently opened up about her experience of becoming a teenage mum.

In a sweet post for his birthday, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Zachary 🖤 .

"It definitely wasn’t a coincidence 😭 The truth is you changed my whole life. I could never have comprehended the light and love you would bring.

"At 17 years old the things they said about us, what they didn’t know was that you were my beginning, my reason, my sole purpose to get up and do my absolute best.

"And you’ve been by my side ever since. It would never have turned out this way without you.

"Zachary I’m so proud of the man you are becoming and the kind, caring, amazing person that you are.

She added: "We did it Zachy. 14 years my darling boy 😭 to the moon and back forever & always 🖤".

