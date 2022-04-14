Stacey Solomon opens up about mastitis battle as she returns to social media

Stacey Solomon has explained her Instagram absence, telling her followers that she's been suffering from mastitis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her struggle with mastitis, revealing that she took a break from social media while struggling with the condition.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, told her 5 million followers that her 'boobs were on fire', but that she is now recovering after a course of antibiotics.

Posting a video of Rex playing on the swings to her Instagram story, she wrote: "Good morning everyone. Sorry I've been so quiet.

Stacey gave birth to Rose in October. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"I got mastitis and felt like my boobs were on fire. It was awful. But after a few days of antibiotics I honestly feel like a new person.

Mastitis is inflammation of breast tissue that commonly affects women who are breastfeeding. It can cause breasts to swell, go red, and become hot.

Stacey later told her followers that she now feels well enough to organise under the sink, adding that she 'has never been so excited'.

She is currently revamping her new Essex home, Pickle Cottage, which she lives in with husband Joe Swash, 40, and her kids Zachary, 14, Leighton, nine, Rex, two, and Rose, six months.

Stacey seemingly hinted she'd be up for doing a reality show about her new home, after liking a tweet reading: "I just want TV commissioners to know that I WOULD watch an hour length documentary every night about Stacey Solomon & Joe Swash's life at Pickle Cottage. Even if- no, especially if- it featured what Stacey cleaned or upcycled that day."