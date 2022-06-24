Stacey Solomon shares easy way she keeps baby Rose entertained for hours

Stacey Solomon has shared an incredible new parenting hack to Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has shared an easy way she keeps eight-month-old Rose entertained for hours - and it barely costs anything.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, revealed she makes home-made bubbles for her youngest child, and she shared the recipe to her Instagram story.

She shared an adorable video of them playing in the garden. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She revealed that you need two cups of water, one cup of washing up liquid and two tablespoons of glycerine.

Stacey cut a small bottle in half to use as a bubble blower, which she dips in the liquid before blowing through the neck.

"Rose loved them so so much," Stacey said.

"She kept popping them but they were the best bubbles ever - they actually lasted and could get really big!"

She used just three ingredients to make the bubbles. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey shared a video of her blowing bubbles for Rose, who was seen giggling with delight as she attempted to pop them.

Stacey, who is also mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, nine, and Rex, three, is set to marry her partner Joe Swash in a dream ceremony at their home Pickle Cottage next month.

She recently showed off her incredible home-made wedding invitations, which came complete with a gorgeous illustration of her family home.