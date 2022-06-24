Stacey Solomon shares easy way she keeps baby Rose entertained for hours

24 June 2022, 11:44

Stacey Solomon has shared an incredible new parenting hack to Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has shared an easy way she keeps eight-month-old Rose entertained for hours - and it barely costs anything.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, revealed she makes home-made bubbles for her youngest child, and she shared the recipe to her Instagram story.

She shared an adorable video of them playing in the garden
She shared an adorable video of them playing in the garden. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She revealed that you need two cups of water, one cup of washing up liquid and two tablespoons of glycerine.

Stacey cut a small bottle in half to use as a bubble blower, which she dips in the liquid before blowing through the neck.

"Rose loved them so so much," Stacey said.

"She kept popping them but they were the best bubbles ever - they actually lasted and could get really big!"

She used just three ingredients to make the bubbles
She used just three ingredients to make the bubbles. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey shared a video of her blowing bubbles for Rose, who was seen giggling with delight as she attempted to pop them.

Stacey, who is also mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, nine, and Rex, three, is set to marry her partner Joe Swash in a dream ceremony at their home Pickle Cottage next month.

She recently showed off her incredible home-made wedding invitations, which came complete with a gorgeous illustration of her family home.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

What is going on here? We're baffled!

Whose legs are whose? Optical illusion of couple hugging leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

The live-action remake of Hercules will be directed by Guy Ritchie

First details about Disney's Hercules live-action remake released

Lifestyle

Antigoni Buxton joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island star Antigoni Buxton? Age, parents and famous ex revealed

TV & Movies

Here's how old the Love Island contestants are

Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

TV & Movies

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When is Casa Amor on Love Island season 8?

TV & Movies

Charlie from Love Island is friends with reality stars

Who is Charlie Radnedge from Love Island? Age, school and job revealed

TV & Movies

Corrie fans have been left stunned by the real age gap between the pair

Corrie fans shocked after discovering age gap between Audrey and Gail actors

TV & Movies

A man has refused to pay for his daughter's wedding

'My daughter refuses to invite my wife to her wedding - so I’ve stopped paying for it'

Lifestyle

Do you still have paper £20 notes in your wallet?

Warning issued to anyone with paper £20 and £50 notes

Phillip Schofield reportedly earns more than Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield revealed as This Morning’s highest earner

This Morning

Maddy Hill has quit EastEnders a year after returning

EastEnders star Maddy Hill hints Nancy Carter could return

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was in hysterics over one question on The Chase

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh collapses in hysterics over ‘best question ever’

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has opened up about working with Holly and Phil

Alison Hammond says she loves working with ‘incredible’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Can you spot the fish?

You could be a world record holder if you spot the fish under 15 seconds

Lifestyle

Kate Bush was already a fan of Stranger Things before they featured her hit Running Up That Hill

Kate Bush responds to Stranger Things' revival of Running Up That Hill