EastEnders star Maddy Hill hints Nancy Carter could return

Maddy Hill has quit EastEnders a year after returning. Picture: BBC

Is Nancy coming back to EastEnders? Here's what we know...

EastEnders fans were gutted this week when Nancy Carter left the soap.

Just a year after returning as the character, actress Maddy Hill decided to leave Walford to pursue other avenues.

But she has now hinted Nancy could be back in the future, saying ‘it’s the right time to move on for now.’

In a statement, the 32-year-old told Digital Spy: "It's been great revisiting Nancy and the Square over the past year but it felt like the right time to move on for now.

Nancy Carter has left EastEnders. Picture: BBC

"I already miss everyone and feel so grateful to work with people I have so much love for."

A BBC spokesperson added: "We wish Maddy all the very best for the future".

Thursday's episode of EastEnders saw Nancy leave The Square after breaking up with Zack Hudson.

Zack recently cheated on his girlfriend with Sam Mitchell, with Nancy concluding their relationship would never be the same again.

During the episode, Nancy’s dad Mick (Danny Dyer) and sister Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis) waved her goodbye as she headed off in the back of a black cab.

Maddy Hill has said goodbye to EastEnders. Picture: Instagram

One fan at home wrote: “Losing Nancy is going to be a huge blow to the show. Really sad to see her go so soon. One of the best actors on the show. #EastEnders.”

Someone else said: “Wait is Nancy actually leaving?!?! #EastEnders.”

A third wrote: “Just seen #Eastenders, sad to see Nancy leave she was one of my favourite characters first time round and it’s been so good to have her back. Wishing Maddy all the best for the future.”

While a fourth added: “Well that was a shocker I didn't know Nancy was leaving, I hope the Carters don't leave, I know Mick is going but please save Shirley and Frankie.”