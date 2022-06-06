EastEnders fans devastated as Lola Pearce 'set to leave'

Lola Pearce is reportedly leaving EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Is Lola Pearce leaving EastEnders? Here's what we know about Danielle Harold’s character...

EastEnders will reportedly be saying goodbye to popular character Lola Pearce in a huge storyline this summer.

According to The Sun, Danielle Harold’s character will be killed off in dramatic fashion as part of a string of summer storylines.

New boss Chris Clenshaw will make his mark, as with previous producers before him, and it seems like there are major plans.

And it seems like there will be no way for the character to return as she makes her dramatic exit in a wave of blockbuster summer storylines under new boss Chris Clenshaw.

Lola Pearce made her EastEnders debut in 2011. Picture: BBC

Sources have claimed the actress is enthusiastic to take on her next storyline, while it was also suggested other characters could be leaving too.

While no plans have been confirmed by BBC, fans of the show have been quick to share their disappointment.

One wrote on Twitter: “Noooo. Danielle is a fantastic actress. She plays Lola wonderfully. I'm brokenhearted.”

“Danielle is a totally underrated actress,” someone else wrote, while a third said: “Wasn't expecting this today.. Lexi is going to lose her mum #EastEnders #Lola @DHaroldOfficial.”

A fourth added: “It's a shame Lola hasn't been given her time to shine since her return.”

Danielle Harold has starred as Lola Pearce for 10 years. Picture: BBC

Heart.co.uk reached out to an EastEnders spokesperson for comment.

Lola was first introduced as the granddaughter of Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Julie Perkins (Cathy Murphy) on 12 July 2011.

Her biggest storylines include a teenage pregnancy after a one-night stand with her cousin Ben Mitchell (Joshua Pascoe/Harry Reid/Max Bowden) and fighting to keep newborn daughter Lexi out of care.

She has also had close friendships with Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald), Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Dexter Hartman (Khali Best) and a relationship with Peter Beale (Ben Hardy/Dayle Hudson).

Danielle returned to the role of Lola in 2019, and her most recent plotline was as the love interest of Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula), who was battling schizophrenia.