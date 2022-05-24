Inside EastEnders star Max Bowden's life away from Ben Mitchell role

24 May 2022, 12:08 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 12:47

Max Bowden plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders
Max Bowden plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/BBC

How old is Max Bowden and is he in a relationship? Here's what we know about the Ben Mitchell actor...

EastEnders' Max Bowden has been on our screens as Ben Mitchell since 2019 after he took over the role from Harry Reid.

He has been part of some huge plots over the past few years, but away from his time in Walford, Max has also starred in plenty of other shows.

Here’s everything we know about him…

Max Bowden has been part of some huge EastEnders storylines
Max Bowden has been part of some huge EastEnders storylines. Picture: BBC

How old is Max Bowden?

Max was born on December 31, 1994 making him 27-years-old.

He grew up in Woking in Surrey and attended both Woking High School and Godalming College before bagging his first acting role.

What else has Max Bowden been in?

TV fans might recognise Max for playing Justin Fitzgerald in Waterloo Road back in 2014.

Two years later in 2016, he also played Kash Ryland in the BBC medical drama Casualty, before he was cast in EastEnders.

Max Bowden split from his girlfriend earlier this year
Max Bowden split from his girlfriend earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

In the same year, he won the accolade for Best Bad Boy at the National Soap Awards.

Many fans might not know that Max is also a highly skilled at tap dancing and played the role of Billy Elliot in the hit stage musical when he was 16.

He’d previously starred in a stage version of Beauty and the Beast and also starred in the Woking pantomime Peter Pan alongside his onscreen dad Steve McFadden.

Opening up about it, Max previously told The Mirror: "That wasn’t the first time I’d worked with Steve! I’d played his son when I was nine in a pantomime in Woking. He didn’t remember me! [The panto was] Peter Pan, he was Hook”.

Who is Max Bowden’s girlfriend?

Max split from his girlfriend Roisin, 36, earlier this year but the pair are said to be expecting a child together.

They got together over the summer in 2021 and are said to be remaining friends.

