Inside EastEnders star Kellie Bright's life away from Linda Carter including famous husband

Linda Carter is played by Kellie Bright in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram

How old is Linda Carter and what else has Kellie Bright been in? Everything you need to know about the EastEnders character…

EastEnders fans will know Kellie Bright for playing Linda Carter since all the way back in 2013.

She’s been part of some huge storylines over the years, including her relationship with husband Mick (Danny Dyer), sexual assault and her struggle with alcoholism.

More recently, she was involved in a terrifying car crash after getting into an argument with Janine (Charlie Brooks).

But what do we know about Kellie away from her role as Linda?

Kellie Bright has starred on EastEnders for eight years. Picture: Instagram

Who plays Linda Carter in EastEnders?

Kellie Bright was cast as Linda Carter In October 2013 and made her first on screen with her husband, Mick and her children on 26 December the same year.

The Carter family were created by the show's executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Linda has been a part of some of the show's biggest storylines.

Kellie was nominated for "Best On-screen Partnership" at The British Soap Awards 2014 for the relationship between Mick and Linda and in 2015, she was nominated for the "Serial Drama Performance" award at the National Television Awards.

She has also previously won Best Actress and Best Dramatic Performance at The British Soap Awards.

How old is Kellie Bright?

Kellie was born on 1 July 1976, making her 45-years-old.

She started acting when she was just 11-years-old, appearing on stage in shows such as Annie and Les Misérables, before landing a place at the Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Here she met Heart’s very own Emma Bunton, as well as Keeley Hawes.

As a child, she also appeared in several different TV series’ including T-Bag and Maid Marian and Her Merry Men.

In 1990, at the age of 13, Bright was cast as Joanna Burrows in TV series The Upper Hand alongside William Puttock and this ran for six years.

Kellie Bright's husband starred in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Kellie Bright's husband?

Kellie is married to fellow actor Paul Stocker after they met while starring in a play together.

After tying the knot in 2014, the couple have two sons together, Freddy, 10, and Gene, 5, and recently welcomed their third ‘miracle’ child Rudy in July 2021 after undergoing IVF.

Paul is an actor himself and has previously appeared in Atonement 2007 with Keira Knightley and James McAvoy.

He has appeared in a string of stage productions, including Two Noble Kinsmen, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time and Six Degrees of Separation.

He has also starred in EastEnders alongside his wife a few times, and is thought to have stepped in for Jake Wood as Max Branning in numerous kissing scenes during the pandemic.