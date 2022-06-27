Stacey Solomon admits posing in swimwear is 'daunting' as she fears trolling

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon looked happy and confident as she modelled her new swimwear collection at Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon, 32, has admitted to her fans that she was nervous about modelling her new swimwear collection.

The mum-of-four, who is engaged to marry Joe Swash next month, recently designed a new swimwear range with In The Style, and debuted the collection with an at-home photoshoot.

Posing by the pool at Pickle Cottage, Stacey pranced around in a number of bathing suits, including all-in-ones and bikinis.

Later, the TV star took to her Instagram stories to answer questions from her fans, including one which read: "Which piece did you think would be most out of your comfort zone but you absolutely love?"

Stacey Solomon admitted she found the photoshoot 'daunting'. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Opening up about her worries around the collection, Stacey replied: "I can honestly say I've found this collection the most daunting of all."

She continued: "I am so grateful for my body & I love it. But I am fully aware that there are so many people out there who will have their opinions on what I look like because I am no Victoria's Secret model.

"So I was nervous making swimwear & then modelling it and sharing it on here but no matter what anyone says about you or how society tends to make people feel about themselves just keep telling yourself...don't give them that power."

Stacey Solomon said she was nervous she would be trolled. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This comes just a few days after Stacey penned an emotive message to her baby daughter Rose on Instagram.

Posting a video playing with Rose by the pool, Stacey wrote: "Dear Rose, I hope you grow up and love who you are. I hope that love is never determined by your appearance. To the moon and back darling…"

She added: "It’s going to be 34 [degrees] in some places tomorrow. Wear whatever makes you feel comfortable. You’re beautiful, never let anyone make you believe otherwise."