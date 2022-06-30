Stacey Solomon reunites with Joe Swash as she catches up on ‘wild' stag do antics

30 June 2022, 07:27 | Updated: 30 June 2022, 08:50

Bride Stacey Solomon has reunited with her fiancé Joe Swash after his wild stag do in Ibiza.

Stacey Solomon reunited with fiancé Joe Swash on Tuesday after he got back from his stag do in Ibiza.

Joe, 40, enjoyed a huge weekend with his best friends to celebrate his upcoming nuptials to Stacey, 32, including pool parties and club nights.

But the pair were back together again this week, with Stacey saying she was relieved to have him back in Pickle Cottage.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video of Joe cuddling their two-year-old son Rex, as she wrote: "Good morning! Joe got back yesterday at 4am, so we spent the day having cuddles.”

Joe Swash reunited with his family
Joe Swash reunited with his family. Picture: Instagram

She then joked: "Rex was so excited and I caught up on all of the topless, wild girl talking antics.”

Back in Ibiza, Joe seemed to be having an amazing time with stars such as former EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney, comedian Rob Beckett and ex- TOWIE star Ricky Rayment.

Stacey's dad David also partied with the boys.

And Stacey was also kept updated throughout the whole trip, sharing screenshots of the pair speaking on FaceTime.

Joe Swash enjoyed his stag do in Ibiza
Joe Swash enjoyed his stag do in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Referencing something she’d read in the papers about Joe talking to another woman, she said at the time: "So many of you messaging me really sweet messages saying 'I hope you're okay, don't worry about the papers.

"Well, I've got to admit. Probably the best headline I've ever seen, 'Joe Swash caught talking to another girl.'

"I'd be more upset if it said 'Joe Swash caught ignoring everyone who talked to him'."

She then went on to share a collage of screenshots, as she added the caption: "Hope you're having the best time, with your best friends going out until silly o clock in the morning and sleeping until the afternoon...

"You deserve it. The best dad ever who rarely gets the chance to ever do this because we are raising a family. Go for your life bubs. I love you. Can't wait to marry you."

Stacey and Joe got engaged during the pandemic back in 2020 and are due to tie the knot at Pickle Cottage in front of their nearest and dearest in July.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Danica joined the Love Island line up

How old Is Love Island's Danica Taylor?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from LK Bennett
Joanne Mitchell starred in Coronation Street

Who did Joanne Mitchell play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Celebrity Juice will come to an end later this year after 26 series

Keith Lemon issues statement as Celebrity Juice is axed after 14 years

TV & Movies

Tony Caunter was played by Roy Evans in EastEnders

What happened to EastEnders’ Roy Evans and where is Tony Caunter now?

TV & Movies

How to get the Love Island merchandise

Love Island merchandise: How to buy the 2022 water bottles and suitcases

TV & Movies

A man has be awarded damages after he was fired

Factory worker sacked for taking day off for pregnant girlfriend’s baby scan

News

Tom Parker tragically died of a brain tumour in March

Kelsey Parker opens up about how she speaks to her kids about Tom's death
The couple's wedding was interrupted by their neighbour's lawn-mowing... (stock images)

Woman 'ruins' neighbours wedding by mowing the lawn while she walked down the aisle

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow and green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her puff sleeve midi dress from the high street
Louise Marwood used to star in Emmerdale

Why did Louise Marwood leave Emmerdale and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Gemma Owen's dad reacted to her Love Island dance 2022

Gemma Owen's dad Michael reacts to Love Island dance challenge 2022

TV & Movies

The Sanderson sisters are back!

First Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released by Disney

TV & Movies

Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern?

You could be the record holder if you spot the word 'love' hidden in the sweets in less than a minute

Lifestyle

Sam Aston has revealed his daughter's name

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony share baby girl's sweet name

TV & Movies