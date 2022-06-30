Stacey Solomon reunites with Joe Swash as she catches up on ‘wild' stag do antics

Bride Stacey Solomon has reunited with her fiancé Joe Swash after his wild stag do in Ibiza.

Stacey Solomon reunited with fiancé Joe Swash on Tuesday after he got back from his stag do in Ibiza.

Joe, 40, enjoyed a huge weekend with his best friends to celebrate his upcoming nuptials to Stacey, 32, including pool parties and club nights.

But the pair were back together again this week, with Stacey saying she was relieved to have him back in Pickle Cottage.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video of Joe cuddling their two-year-old son Rex, as she wrote: "Good morning! Joe got back yesterday at 4am, so we spent the day having cuddles.”

Joe Swash reunited with his family. Picture: Instagram

She then joked: "Rex was so excited and I caught up on all of the topless, wild girl talking antics.”

Back in Ibiza, Joe seemed to be having an amazing time with stars such as former EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney, comedian Rob Beckett and ex- TOWIE star Ricky Rayment.

Stacey's dad David also partied with the boys.

And Stacey was also kept updated throughout the whole trip, sharing screenshots of the pair speaking on FaceTime.

Joe Swash enjoyed his stag do in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Referencing something she’d read in the papers about Joe talking to another woman, she said at the time: "So many of you messaging me really sweet messages saying 'I hope you're okay, don't worry about the papers.

"Well, I've got to admit. Probably the best headline I've ever seen, 'Joe Swash caught talking to another girl.'

"I'd be more upset if it said 'Joe Swash caught ignoring everyone who talked to him'."

She then went on to share a collage of screenshots, as she added the caption: "Hope you're having the best time, with your best friends going out until silly o clock in the morning and sleeping until the afternoon...

"You deserve it. The best dad ever who rarely gets the chance to ever do this because we are raising a family. Go for your life bubs. I love you. Can't wait to marry you."

Stacey and Joe got engaged during the pandemic back in 2020 and are due to tie the knot at Pickle Cottage in front of their nearest and dearest in July.