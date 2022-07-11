Stacey Solomon reunites with kids after wild Greece hen do

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has shared some adorable photos of her reuniting with her children after returning from her hen do.

Stacey Solomon has melted the hearts of her fans after sharing adorable photos of her post-hen do reunion with Rose and Rex at Pickle Cottage.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, jetted off to Greece last week for a sun-kissed break ahead of her wedding to Joe Swash, 40, which takes place later this month.

Posting a photo of her holding a beaming baby Rose, Stacey wrote: "Home sweet home, missed these little pickles so much."

Stacey reunited with baby Rose at their Essex home. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She also shared a sweet video of Rex in their pool, revealing that he'd learnt to swim underwater without his jacket while she'd been away.

Remarking on the current UK heatwave, she added: "I can't believe the weather here, it's like we're still in Greece."

Stacey shared an adorable pic of Rex swimming. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey also shared a loved-up snap with Joe, writing: "Reunited with the husband to be."

She shared a number of pictures throughout her hen do, including one where she was dressed in a pickle outfit (in reference to the name she gives her children).

Sharing a photo of her posing by the pool while away, she wrote: "Honestly I’ve never felt so special. I love you girls. Even if you did make me travel across the Mediterranean Sea dressed as a giant green pickle 😂 Thank you all for your beautiful messages today. I bloody love you lot 🖤 Happyyy Heeennnnn to me 😂😭🖤 Pickle on tour 😂".