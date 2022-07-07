Stacey Solomon forced to dress up as giant pickle in hilarious hen do photos

7 July 2022, 06:55 | Updated: 7 July 2022, 09:25

Ahead of her wedding to Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon has jetted off on her hen do.

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of photos and videos from her hen do this week.

The X Factor star is set to marry fiancé Joe Swash in just a few weeks time at home in Pickle Cottage.

And on Wednesday morning, the 32-year-old jetted off abroad along with her sisters and her best friends.

Nicknamed ‘pickle on tour’, the trip was organised by her older sister Jemma Solomon, 33, and she didn’t miss an opportunity to dress Stacey up as the green vegetable.

Stacey Solomon was dressed as a pickle at the airport
Stacey Solomon's bridesmaids dressed as Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon's bridesmaids dressed as Joe Swash. Picture: Instagram

Along with a photo of the Loose Women star wearing the pickle outfit at the airport, Stacey said: "Apparently I talk about my pickles so much (even wanted to bring them on my hen), so my hen costume was a giant pickle. It was boiling and not inconspicuous [at all]."

She then added: “They were off on their hen dos in diamanté tiaras and white dresses. And I was being patted down in security in a big green pickle outfit.”

But her bridesmaids didn’t get away with it that early, as the girls were also made to wear matching beige outfits and masks of Joe’s face.

After making it to her beautiful destination, Stacey went on to share three more photos and thanked her fans and followers for their support.

She wrote: “It’s my hen do 😭👰‍♀️ Honestly I’ve never felt so special. I love you girls. Even if you did make me travel across the Mediterranean Sea dressed as a giant green pickle 😂

“Thank you all for your beautiful messages today. I love you lot 🖤 Happyyy Heeennnnn to me 😂😭🖤 Pickle on tour 😂”.

The star - who shares baby Rose and Rex, three with Joe and Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships - also shared a video of one friend reading a poem.

Stacey Solomon arrived at her hen do destination
She was seen holding an orange cocktail that had been named in honour of former EastEnders actor Joe.

Following a day of fun, Stacey had one final message for her followers, writing: "Goodnight everyone. We are having an early night.

"Jem has lots of plans for the next few days. We are on her 'Monica' schedule."

She added that was expected to be up at the "crack of dawn,” before adding: "Honestly I've never felt so special."

Friends were quick to comment, with one writing: “Have a wonderful time sweetheart 💗.”

“What a beautiful bride to be🤍,” said another, while a third added: “The cutest pickle after the little ones!! Have the best time Stacey and make some fun and crazy memories with your girls !! 😍.”

