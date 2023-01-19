Stacey Solomon fans 'work out' baby's gender after spotting 'clue' in latest photo

Stacey Solomon fans think they know her baby's gender. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Fans of Stacey Solomon think they know what her baby's gender will be from her latest photo.

The Loose Women star is pregnant with her fifth child, and third with husband Joe Swash.

Taking to her social media accounts, she shared a selfie with her good friend Mrs Hinch and her sister Jemma Solomon.

Behind the three women, there is a floral backdrop, with fans convinced this means she’s having a girl.

Stacey Solomon was wearing a pink dress in her new Instagram photo. Picture: Instagram

"With all the pink are you having a baby girl, Stacey I wonder?x" asked one follower.

Someone else wrote: "Are you telling us something with the pink 🤔💭💕xx,” while another said: "It’s a girl vibes 🤔."

"Beautiful, is this a hint the next baby pickle is going to be a girl," added a fourth.

Stacey shares Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one, with Joe, and is also mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships. Joe also has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

This comes after the star recently appeared on Lorraine, where she updated viewers on her pregnancy.

Stacey Solomon fans think she's expecting a girl. Picture: Instagram

"It could be any day now,” she said, continuing: “Any minute! You could be delivering it Lorraine!"

Stacey went on to tell Lorraine: "We're just so grateful, it was a surprise! We're so grateful we get the chance to do it again.

"We love being parents and we can't believe how lucky we've been."

The pair announced their baby news on Instagram last month, with Stacey writing on Instagram to her fans: "Coming soon… much sooner than we thought.

Stacey Solomon revealed her pregnancy last year. Picture: Instagram

"When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left."

She added: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle."

