Stacey Solomon fears she could be ‘left on the streets’ if career ‘goes wrong’

Stacey Solomon has opened up about 'losing it all'. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has revealed she fears she could be left with nothing if her career suddenly ends.

Pregnant Stacey Solomon has opened up about her fears of losing her fortune in a new interview.

The Loose Women star explained she ‘came from nothing’ so it’s always in the back of her mind that her success could be taken away from her.

“So my whole attitude has always been take it, enjoy it, work your socks off and see what happens," she told the Mirror.

“My dad is from a background where he had nothing, like literally nothing, so we could have nothing again.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together. Picture: Instagram

“Even to this day I think ‘well, we’re comfortable now but something’s going to go wrong at some point, it won’t stay like this forever’. It’s inherent.”

Stacey shot to fame back in 2009 when she appeared as a contestant on The X Factor, and she has since appeared on shows such as Loose Women and I'm A Celebrity.

She went on to say this way of thinking makes her keep hold of things, as she added: “I’m constantly thinking ‘I’d better hold on to that and I’d better not waste that’ because in a few months’ time I could be on the street.”

And it turns out even Stacey and her husband Joe Swash have been worrying about the cost of living crisis and rising bills.

She said: “If we’re having those conversations, it’s happening on a much more scary scale for so many people.”

Stacey Solomon came in third on The X Factor in 2009. Picture: PA Images

This isn’t the first time the star - who is mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, three, and one-year-old Rose - has spoken about her financial situation.

Back in May 2022, Stacey claimed that government benefits 'saved my life’ when she was a single mum to Zachary at the age of 17.

She was given a Sure Start Grant, which provides mothers with money to help with a new baby.

“I was given a Sure Start Grant, which is what it was called at the time, and I can't tell you how much that saved my life,” the mum-of-five said during an episode of Loose Women.

