Stacey Solomon fears she could be ‘left on the streets’ if career ‘goes wrong’

16 January 2023, 11:54

Stacey Solomon has opened up about 'losing it all'
Stacey Solomon has opened up about 'losing it all'. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has revealed she fears she could be left with nothing if her career suddenly ends.

Pregnant Stacey Solomon has opened up about her fears of losing her fortune in a new interview.

The Loose Women star explained she ‘came from nothing’ so it’s always in the back of her mind that her success could be taken away from her.

“So my whole attitude has always been take it, enjoy it, work your socks off and see what happens," she told the Mirror.

“My dad is from a background where he had nothing, like literally nothing, so we could have nothing again.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together. Picture: Instagram

“Even to this day I think ‘well, we’re comfortable now but something’s going to go wrong at some point, it won’t stay like this forever’. It’s inherent.”

Stacey shot to fame back in 2009 when she appeared as a contestant on The X Factor, and she has since appeared on shows such as Loose Women and I'm A Celebrity.

She went on to say this way of thinking makes her keep hold of things, as she added: “I’m constantly thinking ‘I’d better hold on to that and I’d better not waste that’ because in a few months’ time I could be on the street.”

And it turns out even Stacey and her husband Joe Swash have been worrying about the cost of living crisis and rising bills.

She said: “If we’re having those conversations, it’s happening on a much more scary scale for so many people.”

Stacey Solomon came in third on The X Factor in 2009
Stacey Solomon came in third on The X Factor in 2009. Picture: PA Images

This isn’t the first time the star - who is mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, three, and one-year-old Rose - has spoken about her financial situation.

Back in May 2022, Stacey claimed that government benefits 'saved my life’ when she was a single mum to Zachary at the age of 17.

She was given a Sure Start Grant, which provides mothers with money to help with a new baby.

“I was given a Sure Start Grant, which is what it was called at the time, and I can't tell you how much that saved my life,” the mum-of-five said during an episode of Loose Women.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Martin and Shirlie Kemp have opened up about The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer’s Martin and Shirlie Kemp think Ben Shephard is behind Rubbish

Dog expert says it is 'dangerous' to let teenagers walk dogs for pocket money

Dog expert says it is 'dangerous' to let teenagers walk dogs for pocket money

Lifestyle

Georgie Glen has admitted to being 'a diva' on Call the Midwife set

Call The Midwife’s Miss Higgins actor admits she was a ‘diva’ on set

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink tweed dress from LK Bennett
Tom Clare has joined the Love Island 2023 line up

Who is Love Island bombshell Tom Clare? Football team, height and famous sister revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared a message for her haters

Stacey Solomon says ‘I don’t care’ as she dresses daughter Rose in matching outfit

Emma Bunton reacts to Prince Harry's quoting Spice Girls in autobiography Spare

Emma Bunton reacts to Prince Harry quoting Spice Girls in autobiography Spare

Austin Butler thanked Lisa Marien Presley during his Golden Globes acceptance speech

Austin Butler's tribute to Lisa Marie Presley goes viral following tragic death

Will Young is in the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island farmer Will Young? Age, career and famous TikTok revealed

TV & Movies

How to save money on your energy bills

How to do the Money Saving Boiler Challenge and save hundreds off your bill

Lifestyle

A woman has gone viral after marrying her duvet

Woman who married her duvet says it’s the ‘most intimate’ relationship of her life

TV & Movies

Ellie Spencer has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

How old is Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence and what is her job?

TV & Movies

Lisa Presley has passed away at the age of 54

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54

The Traitors US is going to be airing on the BBC

The Traitors US: Who is in the cast and how can I watch it?

TV & Movies

Tanya Manhenga on Love Island 2023

How old is Love Island star Tanya Manhenga and what is biomedical science?

TV & Movies