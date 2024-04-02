Will there be a Passenger series 2? Everything we know about a second season

2 April 2024, 15:41

Passenger has just finished its first series
Passenger has just finished its first series. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After the success of its first season, will ITV Passenger be returning for a second series? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After weeks of mystery and intrigue, it's fair to stay we're all gripped by ITV drama Passenger.

Written by Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan, this drama has kept us on our toes as we try to discover what's really going on in Chadder Vale. Mysterious disappearances and strange creatures have been plaguing the small village, however Riya (Wunmi Mosaku) is determined to put an end to the madness.

With a stellar cast and an open-ended finale, many fans have been wondering whether the six-part mind-bending Passenger will return for another series.

Will there be a Passenger season two? Here is everything we know for far.

Passenger is a brand new ITV black comedy
Passenger is a brand new ITV black comedy. Picture: ITV

Is there a Passenger series 2?

It is currently unknown whether there will be a second series of Passenger, however ITV have hinted that the show may make a return in the future.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, one viewer asked: "6 episodes and no answers. @ITV please tell me there is a Series 2? #Passenger"

To which ITV's X account cheekily replied: "We couldn’t possibly say…#Passenger."

While ITV haven't officially confirmed a second series of the show, we're taking this as a strong hint that it will be back soon!

Wunmi Mosaku is the lead in Passenger
Wunmi Mosaku is the lead in Passenger. Picture: ITV

The final episode of Passenger was left on a cliff-hanger after Ali and Nish were inserted into the game and offered the chance to win a 'life-changing prize' or die.

The show then ends with the fate of the villagers unknown, leading many fans to take to social media to question whether the series would be coming back.

One user wrote: "The ending… i wasn’t expecting anything like that. we need season 2 immediately !! don’t leave me on this cliff hanger."

Another added: "Finally finished watching #Passenger tonight and boy I wasn’t expecting that ending... still, could that possibly leave an opening to reprise my role alongside the brilliant @_DanielRyan Rowan Robinson & @NatalieGavin for a 2nd series ?!!? Fingers crossed."

With a third stating: "After watching the first 2 eps last week and wondering whether to carry on, I binged the next 4. I need series 2 asap please! #Passenger."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to be a big one!

Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

Married at First Sight

Did Married At First Sight's Sara and Tim last the experiment?

Are MAFS Australia's Sara and Tim still together?

Where are Lauren and Jonathan now after Married At First Sight Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Lauren has hit out at fellow MAFS Australia star Jack

MAFS Australia's Lauren makes bombshell claim Jack was in contact with ex-girlfriend during filming

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

MAFS Australia couple Stephen and Michael had a massive argument on the latest episode

MAFS Australia's Stephen breaks silence after cheating scandal exposed by Michael

Married at First Sight

Passenger ending explained after six episodes of the black comedy

Passenger ending explained- everything that happened in Chadder Vale

Passenger is a new drama coming to ITV

Passenger cast revealed and where you know them from

Ellie and Ben are no longer together after meeting on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia’s Ellie claims Ben was ‘seeing’ new girlfriend while filming

Married at First Sight

The MAFS Australia final vows are set to be dramatic!

Everything we know about MAFS Australia's final vows so far

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia's Tori came for Cass during the dinner party

MAFS Australia's Tori apologises for her 'feral little outburst' against Cassandra

Married at First Sight

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre has spoken about the presenter's heartbreaking final moments

Paul O’Grady’s widower says their beloved dog ‘nuzzled his face’ as he battled to save him

Tributes have poured in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey

Tributes pour in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey following his shock death aged 40

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia

MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Who found love after leaving MAFS?

MAFS Australia 2024 cast members who found love after leaving show

Married at First Sight

Sort Your Life Out saw Stacey confront the husband

Stacey Solomon slams lazy husband as Sort Your Life Out viewers brand his actions 'selfish'
Supermarkets have revealed their Easter opening hours for 2024

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi Easter opening times: A full list of supermarkets and opening times

News

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue from height, age and net worth revealed

MAFS Australia Ben created a list for Ellie on areas of improvement

MAFS Australia groom Ben's full list of dislikes about Ellie exposed

Married at First Sight

Can Andrea and Richard make it back after his X-rated comments left her feeling 'disrespected'?

Why MAFS Australia cut Richard's explicit comment about Andrea from show and what he really said

Married at First Sight

Postman from Royal Mail delivering post

Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

News

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

Do the clocks go forward this weekend? Exact date and time

Lifestyle

Loaded in Paradise season two cast revealed

Loaded in Paradise contestants revealed as season two gets underway

TV & Movies

Loaded in Paradise season two has been released

Where is Loaded in Paradise filmed? Location details revealed

TV & Movies

People think they're on to Jack and Tori after this shocking comment!

MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack accused of 'acting' as she tells groom to 'fake it'

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Lauren discovered her husband Jonathan was texting Ellie

MAFS Australia's Lauren breaks silence after Jonathan and Ellie's cheating scandal

Married at First Sight