Full list of businesses set to reopen from December 2 when lockdown ends

24 November 2020, 08:48

Shops, gyms and pubs will be reopening across England next week
Shops, gyms and pubs will be reopening across England next week. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As England prepares to leave lockdown, many businesses across the country and getting ready to reopen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that England will be returning to a tier system when the current lockdown measures end on December 2.

Each area of the country will be put into a tier depending on the infection rate, with places like Hull, Swale, East Lindsey and Hartlepool at risk of entering into the toughest restrictions.

Boris Johnson announced England will return to a three tier system
Boris Johnson announced England will return to a three tier system. Picture: PA

Businesses across England will be reopening next week when the lockdown ends at midnight on December 2, including non-essential shops and gyms, which are allowed to reopen in all tiers.

Here are all the places that will be allowed to reopen next week, depending on their tier:

In Tier 3:

- Non-essential shops

- Pubs, restaurants and bars – for takeaway only

- Gyms

- Swimming pools and leisure centres

- Hairdressers and barbers

- Beauty salons

- Places of worship

In Tier 2:

- Non-essential shops

- Pubs, bars and restaurants – as long as they serve a substantial meal with any alcohol and close by 11pm

- Gyms

- Swimming pools and leisure centres

- Hairdressers and barbers

- Beauty salons

- Places of worship

- Casinos

- Bowling Alleys

- Theatres

- Soft play areas

- Museums

- Galleries

Non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen in all tiers across England
Non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen in all tiers across England. Picture: Getty

In Tier 1:

In tier 1, most businesses can reopen as long as they are COVID secure and have health and safety precautions in place.

Of course, nightclubs will have to remain closed in all three tiers.

