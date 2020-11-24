All the shops changing their opening hours after lockdown in England

Some shops are extending their opening times over Christmas. Picture: PA Images

Some shops have decided to extend their opening hours over the Christmas period.

Boris Johnson announced England would be coming out of a nationwide lockdown on December 2.

Speaking to the House of Commons, the PM confirmed a return to the Tier system based on infection rates across the country.

Despite stricter rules coming into place, all non essential shops will be allowed to reopen again in the run up to Christmas.

And to help make sure shoppers can get everything they need in time for the big day, some shops have decided to extend their opening times.

M&S is extending it's opening times. Picture: PA Images

Marks and Spencer, Aldi, Waitrose and Primark are among the big businesses which have announced plans to change their hours, with many M&S stores staying open until midnight.

Read More: Top 10 coronavirus hotspots that could go into tier 3 when lockdown ends

Bosses announced they will be keeping around 400 of its Food Halls open until 12am, giving customers time to shop when it’s quiet.

The new opening hours will apply to almost all of the Food Hall branches from December 21-23.

Customers can check their local stores’ opening hours using the M&S store finder tool online.

Sacha Berendji, M&S’s retail, operations and property director said: “We want our customers to be able to shop with confidence this Christmas, which means supporting social distancing in our stores and minimal queueing outside as the weather gets colder.

“To help with this, we’ll be operating our longest ever opening hours just before Christmas.

“Along with the wider industry, we continue to ask for Sunday trading hours to be extended to help us increase our capacity to serve everyone safely this festive season.”

Primark is also among the stores giving customers more time to shop, with a spokeswoman stating: "Associated British Foods Plc are calling for extended trading hours for Primark stores once they re-open in December."

Meanwhile, supermarket Aldi is keeping its stores open an hour longer until 11pm from December 21 to 23.

And Waitrose will also keep smaller stores open until 11pm from December 21 to 23.

Now Read: Can hairdressers and beauty salons open after lockdown in England?