Government postcode tier checker: What tier am I in?

By Alice Dear

What tier am I in, how do I find out and where is the Government postcode checker?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce today which tier each area in England will be in when lockdown ends on December 2.

What tier am I in?

In the House of Commons today, Matt Hancock announced which areas of England will be going into tier one, two and three.

Areas going into tier three:

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

County Durham

Northumberland

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

Kent and Medway

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Areas going into tier two:

Cumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire

York

North Yorkshire

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Rutland

Northamptonshire

Suffolk

Hertfordshire

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Norfolk

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

All boroughs of London and the City of London

East Sussex

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Surrey

Reading

Wokingham

Bracknell Forest

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath and North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

Areas going into tier one:

Cornwall

Scilly Isles

Isle of Wight

Matt Hancock announced the three-tier system changes in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

Pubs and restaurants in tier 3 will only be allowed to open for takeaway. Picture: Getty

Postcode checker

The Government have published a postcode checker to make it easier for people in England to find out which tier they are in.

You can find the postcode checker here.

Non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen across all three tiers. Picture: Getty