Government postcode tier checker: What tier am I in?

26 November 2020, 11:23 | Updated: 26 November 2020, 12:14

The Government have announced which tier areas of England are in
The Government have announced which tier areas of England are in. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What tier am I in, how do I find out and where is the Government postcode checker?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce today which tier each area in England will be in when lockdown ends on December 2.

What tier am I in?

In the House of Commons today, Matt Hancock announced which areas of England will be going into tier one, two and three.

Areas going into tier three:

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

County Durham

Northumberland

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

Kent and Medway

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Areas going into tier two:

Cumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire

York

North Yorkshire

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Rutland

Northamptonshire

Suffolk

Hertfordshire

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Norfolk

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

All boroughs of London and the City of London

East Sussex

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Surrey

Reading

Wokingham

Bracknell Forest

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath and North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

Areas going into tier one:

Cornwall

Scilly Isles

Isle of Wight

Matt Hancock announced the three-tier system changes in the House of Commons
Matt Hancock announced the three-tier system changes in the House of Commons. Picture: PA
Pubs and restaurants in tier 3 will only be allowed to open for takeaway
Pubs and restaurants in tier 3 will only be allowed to open for takeaway. Picture: Getty

Postcode checker

The Government have published a postcode checker to make it easier for people in England to find out which tier they are in.

You can find the postcode checker here.

Non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen across all three tiers
Non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen across all three tiers. Picture: Getty
Many businesses across England will be able to reopen from December 2
Many businesses across England will be able to reopen from December 2. Picture: Getty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aviva's army of Sids would be wrong to oppose dividend reset

UK & World

What are the new tier 2 rules?

What are the new Tier 2 rules in England?

Diego Maradona: Argentina pays respects amid three days of national mourning

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity will be coming to an end a lot sooner than you thought

I'm A Celebrity confirm finale will air next week as show is cut short

TV & Movies

Bridgerton will arrive on Netflix on 25 December

The new films and TV shows coming to Netflix UK in December 2020

TV & Movies

Celebs Go Dating is back for 2021

Celebs Go Dating line-up revealed - including Wayne Lineker, Curtis Pritchard and Chloe Ferry

TV & Movies

Phillip was left tearful as Margaret called in to the show

Phillip Schofield in tears as 'lonely and isolated' pensioner asks for someone to go on a walk with her

This Morning

Heavy D has tragically died

Heavy D dead: Celebrity Big Brother star dies aged 43

Celebrities

Alison Hammond bravely reveals she is pre-diabetic as she vows to 'change her ways'

Alison Hammond bravely reveals she is pre-diabetic as she vows to 'change her ways'

Celebrities