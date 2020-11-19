When will it snow in the UK and what are the odds of a white Christmas?

19 November 2020, 12:58

The odds on it snowing on Christmas this year
Is it going to snow this year? Here's everything you need to know...

Let’s face it, 2020 has been a strange year for us all.

So while a White Christmas might usually be saved for films, we’re all hoping a snowy December this year.

Unfortunately, snow over the festive period was more frequent centuries ago, but due to climate change and higher temperatures, there are now lower odds.

However, it's not time to give up hope just yet as they still do happen occasionally in the UK.

So will we get a White Christmas in 2020? And when will it snow in the UK? Here’s what we know…

It doesn't usually snow on Christmas in the UK
When will it snow in the UK?

According to the Met Office, for most parts of the United Kingdom we are more likely to see snow between January and March, than in December.

Read More: UK weather: Met Office warning as temperatures plunge to 1C after 70mph winds

Snow or sleet falls an average of 3.9 days in December, compared to 5.3 days in January, 5.6 days in February and 4.2 days in March.

Saying this, the temperatures have dropped dramatically over the past few days, which could mean snow is on the cards for December.

According to the Met Office’s long range forecast, high pressure and unsettled periods will bring outbreaks of rain and strong winds over the next couple of weeks.

Temperatures will stay ‘close to or below average’ with an increasing chance of wintry precipitation and overnight frost.

What are the odds of a white Christmas?

A white Christmas is defined by the Met Office as ‘one snowflake falling in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK.’

And bookmakers have already started offering odds on snowfall across the UK.

According to Ladbrokes, the odds for snow to fall on December 25th is currently 6/4.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes says: "Punters dreaming of a white Christmas look destined to get their wish later this year as we strap ourselves in for a record-breaking cold winter ahead."

Over the years, the UK has seen a fair few White Christmases.

Snowflakes have fallen on Christmas Day 38 times in the last 55 years.

But, as the Met Office adds: “There has only been a widespread covering of snow on the ground (where more than 40 % of stations in the UK reported snow on the ground at 9am) four times in the last 51 years.”

COVID-19: 4,700 jobs at risk as Peacocks and Jaeger go into administration

Benn vs Formella: Conor Benn vows to unleash 'frustration'

Do the Royal Family watch The Crown? What The Queen, William, Harry and more have said about the Netflix show

Do the Royal Family watch The Crown? What The Queen, William, Harry and more think about the Netflix show

