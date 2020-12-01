Tier 1, 2 and 3 wedding rules: What are the restrictions for getting married after lockdown in England?

For couples trying to get married this year, plans for their Big Day will have been very different.

And while some weddings were allowed this year, another nationwide lockdown across England meant small-scale ceremonies were only permitted in very special cases.

Now that the country is moving back into a tiered system, the rules have once again changed.

So what are the Tier 1, 2 and 3 wedding restrictions? Here’s everything you need to know…

What are the Tier 1 and 2 wedding rules?

Weddings and civil partnerships can happen in all tiers after December 2.

Weddings and civil ceremonies are allowed in all Tiers in England. Picture: Getty Images

However, there are some restrictions in place with an upper limit of 15 guests.

This is the same as before the nationwide lockdown last month.

Receptions must take place in a venue deemed ‘Covid-secure’, and can't be held in private homes.

Those attending will be subject to normal social distancing if they don’t live together, or are not in a ‘social bubble’, and will have to be sit-down events.

Venues must be table service only, with last orders at 10pm and doors closed at 11pm.

That 15 number limit includes the couple and guests, but anymore working at the reception is not included as part of the legal limit.

Official guidance states: "At present, it is strongly advised that marriage ceremonies, civil partnership formations, or alternative wedding ceremonies should only go ahead where they can be done in a Covid-19 secure environment.

"It is also advised that the ceremonies are kept as short as reasonably possible. Such gatherings cannot by law take place in private dwellings, unless very limited circumstances apply such as Urgent Marriages (including deathbed weddings)."

What are the Tier 3 wedding rules?

While wedding ceremonies are allowed in Tier 3 regions, reception events are banned.

Under these ‘Very High’ alert areas, all pubs, restaurants and hotels are also closed, apart from takeaway.

