Woman caught her boyfriend cheating after noticing ‘unusual activity’ on his fitness tracker app

1 December 2020, 12:46

A woman found out her boyfriend was cheating
A woman found out her boyfriend was cheating. Picture: Getty Images

Reporter Jane Slater told her disastrous dating story on Twitter...

A woman has revealed she caught her boyfriend cheating after spotting his activity levels ‘spiking’ in the early hours of the morning on his fitness tracker app.

Journalist Jane Slater shared her story on social media, explaining the pair had matching fitness watches.

She said her now ex bought her the device for Christmas one year and they linked them up to stay ‘motivated’.

But this sweet gesture proved to be her boyfriend’s downfall when Jane was able to track her partner’s movements one night when he didn’t come home.

She previously wrote on Twitter: “An ex boyfriend once got me a Fitbit for Christmas.

“I loved it. We synced up, motivated each other…

Read More: Woman shares bizarre 'hack' for cooking Christmas dinner in the dishwasher

“Didn’t hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app.

“Wish the story wasn’t real.”

She then added: “Spoiler alert: he was not enrolled in a fitness class at 4am.”

The Tweet quickly went viral, with more than 450k likes and almost 50k retweets.

A man was caught out on his fitness tracker
A man was caught out on his fitness tracker. Picture: Getty Images

“Of all the ways to get caught that has to be top 5 as most unique,” replied one person, while another said: “So you found out he's a cheater and an idiot. 2 birds 1 stone there.”

Despite her heartbreak, Jane later added: “It’s a story my friends and I def laugh about now.”

This comes after one man recently revealed another disastrous cheating story.

Appearing on the Graham Norton show, the wedding guest named Shawn told how he recently attended a ‘lovely’ ceremony, before things went horribly wrong during the speeches.

He said: "At the reception, everyone started doing their speeches and then the groom stood up and said 'we're going to play a game'."

The groom then asked everyone with a red dot under their plate to stand up.

Shawn continued: "Everyone did it, it filtered out and there were eight guys left standing."

The groom then said: "Would you all please look at the eight gentlemen left standing.

"They've slept with my wife since we've been engaged and I'm now going for an annulment."

The groom then dramatically walked out of the reception without saying a word.

Now Read: Special message from Santa explains to kids why there might not be as many gifts this Christmas

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has been left terrified after finding a spider in her door handle

Woman left terrified after finding giant spider hidden in her door handle
The rules have changed for weddings in England

Tier 1, 2 and 3 wedding rules: What are the restrictions for getting married after lockdown in England?
The most popular baby names of 2020 have been revealed (stock images)

The most popular baby names of 2020 have been revealed - with Sophia coming out top for the first time
What brands does Arcadia close?

What shops does Arcadia own and are they at risk of closure?

Debenhams stores are set to close

Which Debenhams stores will close?

News

Trending on Heart

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher married in 2012

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's relationship: How long have they been together and when did they get married?

Celebrities

Giovanna Fletcher is taking part in I'm A Celeb

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher? Age, career and children revealed

Celebrities

The I'm A Celebrity 2020 cast have all been offered different pay cheques

How much are the I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast paid?

TV & Movies

The full list of I'm A Celebrity winners

List of I'm A Celebrity winners: Every King and Queen of the Jungle so far

TV & Movies

Helena Bonham Carter has said The Crown should tell viewers that it's fictional

Helena Bonham Carter says The Crown should warn viewers that it's fiction

TV & Movies

Faye Windass is played by Ellie Leach in Coronation Street

How old is Faye Windass in Coronation Street and who plays her?

TV & Movies