Special message from Santa explains to kids why there might not be as many gifts this Christmas

By Alice Dear

Santa Claus has reassured children everywhere it isn't because they've been naughty.

With Christmas fast approaching, people across the UK are ordering presents, setting up Christmas trees and organising the festive meal.

However, for many who have faced financial hardships over the course of the pandemic, they may be setting up for a very different Christmas this year.

Santa assured children everywhere he will still be able to visit this year. Picture: ITV

However, Santa Claus has sent a special message to all the children out there explaining why they may not be getting as many toys under the Christmas tree this year.

Calling from the North Pole to This Morning, Santa told children to make their wish-lists a bit smaller this year as "we haven't been able to get the materials in to make the toys".

Santa Claus spoke to Holly and Phil from the North Pole. Picture: ITV

He added: "There aren't as many toys this year, but don't worry, it's not because you've not been good, it's just because of the corona situation."

Mr Claus told children that Christmas will still be going ahead this year, and that he has been given permission from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver festive joy.

He assured everyone that he had special 'Santa-bodies' and that he's always using his 'Santa-tiser'.

Santa reassured all the kids they had been good this year. Picture: ITV

In the special message, he said: "Look, you've been brilliant this year, you guys have put up with not being at school, not seeing your friends.

"If you carry on being good like that, that's what we all need. And if you can be kind to each other, that's what Christmas is all about."

He added: "You know it's not what is under the tree that counts, it's who is around the tree."

