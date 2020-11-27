Woman shares bizarre 'hack' for cooking Christmas dinner in the dishwasher

27 November 2020, 14:52

One woman from the US uses her dishwasher to cook the Christmas vegetables
One woman from the US uses her dishwasher to cook the Christmas vegetables. Picture: TikTok/athomewithshannon

A woman has shockingly revealed that she uses her dishwasher to cook her Christmas vegetables.

A woman has shared a bizarre 'hack' for cooking Christmas dinner vegetables quickly - claiming that she cooks them in the dishwasher to save time.

Read more: You can now buy a 'Dress-IN-Gown' to look your best at virtual Christmas parties

Shannon L Doherty - who hails from the US - claims using the dishwasher to cook her beans, Brussels sprouts and carrots saves time and extra work while preparing dinner on the big day.

Shannon shared the 'hack' on TikTok
Shannon shared the 'hack' on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/athomewithshannon

Sharing the 'cooking hack' with her 197,000 TikTok followers (you can follow her @athomewithshannon), she revealed that she separates the veg in glass jars and fills them with water, before placing them in the dishwasher.

She then puts it on a normal hot cycle, which she claims cooks the veg.

Shannon wrote: "Need a quick hack for your holiday dinner? Put your veggies in mason jars and fill with water.

Read more: The Netflix 'secret codes' that unlock your favourite family Christmas films

"Put them in the dishwasher, run a normal cycle and instant dishwasher veggies!"

A number of confused TikTok users weren't convinced by the hack, with many pointing out that most dishwashers run for at least an hour on a hot cycle.

She claims the hack saves time while she's preparing dinner
She claims the hack saves time while she's preparing dinner. Picture: TikTok/athomewithshannon

One said: "This doesn't even save time? A dishwasher cycle is much longer than steaming broccoli?"

Another added: "Girl boiling water in a pot doesn't take that long. What in the unseasoned..."

A third wrote: "Just because you can, and I can't stress this enough, doesn't mean you SHOULD."

NOW READ:

Mum shares incredible balloon game for parents who 'can't afford a huge pile of gifts' this Christmas

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Are you guilty of using water to de-ice your car?

How you're endangering your neighbours by using water to de-ice your car
Special message from Santa explains why kids might not get as many gifts this Christmas

Special message from Santa explains to kids why there might not be as many gifts this Christmas

Christmas

Marks and Spencer's will be closing all stores on Boxing Day

Marks and Spencer will close all stores on Boxing Day to give staff extra day off

Christmas

The owner is refusing to close her doors

Woman faces £27,000 fine after refusing to close hairdressers during lockdown

News

Amanda Holden has released a gorgeous new festive single

Amanda Holden announces festive single Home For Christmas

Christmas

Trending on Heart

First look at The Masked Singer UK season 2

Who will be on The Masked Singer UK? First look at series 2 as two new characters are teased

TV & Movies

Matthew Perry has announced his engagement

Friends star Matthew Perry, 51, engaged to Molly Hurwitz, 29, and says she's the ‘greatest woman alive’

Celebrities

Shane has been accused of 'bullying' AJ Pritchard

Shane Richie's son hits back at I'm A Celebrity viewers accusing his dad of 'bullying' AJ

TV & Movies

A festive hamper is a wonderful gift to send to a loved one you can't see this Christmas

Christmas gifts for foodies: Delicious food and drink hampers to send to loved ones

Christmas