Woman shares bizarre 'hack' for cooking Christmas dinner in the dishwasher

One woman from the US uses her dishwasher to cook the Christmas vegetables. Picture: TikTok/athomewithshannon

A woman has shockingly revealed that she uses her dishwasher to cook her Christmas vegetables.

A woman has shared a bizarre 'hack' for cooking Christmas dinner vegetables quickly - claiming that she cooks them in the dishwasher to save time.

Shannon L Doherty - who hails from the US - claims using the dishwasher to cook her beans, Brussels sprouts and carrots saves time and extra work while preparing dinner on the big day.

Shannon shared the 'hack' on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/athomewithshannon

Sharing the 'cooking hack' with her 197,000 TikTok followers (you can follow her @athomewithshannon), she revealed that she separates the veg in glass jars and fills them with water, before placing them in the dishwasher.

She then puts it on a normal hot cycle, which she claims cooks the veg.

Shannon wrote: "Need a quick hack for your holiday dinner? Put your veggies in mason jars and fill with water.

"Put them in the dishwasher, run a normal cycle and instant dishwasher veggies!"

A number of confused TikTok users weren't convinced by the hack, with many pointing out that most dishwashers run for at least an hour on a hot cycle.

She claims the hack saves time while she's preparing dinner. Picture: TikTok/athomewithshannon

One said: "This doesn't even save time? A dishwasher cycle is much longer than steaming broccoli?"

Another added: "Girl boiling water in a pot doesn't take that long. What in the unseasoned..."

A third wrote: "Just because you can, and I can't stress this enough, doesn't mean you SHOULD."

