Groom uses wedding speech to name and shame eight guests wife cheated with

5 October 2020, 11:26

The toe-curling story was told on The Graham Norton Show (stock images)
The toe-curling story was told on The Graham Norton Show (stock images). Picture: Getty

A man tricked eight men into standing up during his speech and revealed that they'd slept with his wife.

If you thought wedding tales couldn't get anymore disastrous than that mother-of-the-bride who had an accident at the reception, you'll be shocked at what's coming up.

After one groom found out that his wife-to-be had cheated on him with eight men who would be at the wedding, he decided to get revenge during the reception.

The shocking tale was told on The Graham Norton Show's big red chair segment, which sees guests attempt tell their stories without being chucked off the chat by the host.

The groom identified the men his wife had slept with during his speech (stock image))
The groom identified the men his wife had slept with during his speech (stock image)). Picture: Getty

A wedding guest named Shawn told how the wedding ceremony was 'lovely' before the guests attended the reception and the speeches took place.

He said: "At the reception, everyone started doing their speeches and then the groom stood up and said 'we're going to play a game'."

The groom then asked everyone with a red dot under their plate to stand up.

Shawn continued: "Everyone did it, it filtered out and there were eight guys left standing."

The story was told on The Graham Norton Show
The story was told on The Graham Norton Show. Picture: ITV

The groom then said: "Would you all please look at the eight gentlemen left standing.

"They've slept with my wife since we've been engaged and I'm now going for an annulment."

The groom then walked out of the reception without saying a word.

