Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' voices heard for the first time in video with Sir David Attenborough

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children quizzed Sir David Attenborough about his favourite animal, spiders and extinction in the sweet footage.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' voices have been heard for the first time as the royal children star in a sweet video with Sir David Attenborough.

In the footage shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Twitter page, the royal children – George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 – stood in a garden to ask David Attenborough their burning nature questions.

George went first, asking David what animal he thinks will become extinct next.

Prince George looked so grown up as he asked David Attenborough his question. Picture: Twitter/Kensington Palace

The broadcaster and natural historian, 94, replied to the young royal: "Well let's hope there won't be any because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction - we can protect them.

"About 40 years ago I was with some mountain gorillas in the centre of Africa. Mountain gorillas were then very, very rare - there were only 250 of them left."

He continued: "We showed pictures of them on television around the world and people thought how terrible it would be if these became extinct.

"So they subscribed lots of money and lots of people came to help and now there are over 1,000 of them.

"So you can save an animal if you want to and put your mind to it. People round the world are doing it because animals are so precious so let's hope there won't be anymore that'll go extinct."

Princess Charlotte revealed to Sir David that she liked spiders. Picture: Twitter/Kensington Palace

Prince Charlotte was next, asking David whether he shared her love for spiders.

He replied that he thought spiders were "wonderful" and that the way they build their webs is "marvellous".

Prince Louis looked adorable in a striped jumper for the video. Picture: Twitter/Kensington Palace

Louis was last to ask his question, sweetly saying: "What animal do you like?"

Sir David replied that his favourite animal was monkeys because they are "fun".

David Attenborough visited the Cambridge's home last week. Picture: Instagram/Kensington Palace

Fans of the royals were pleased to see the sweet children engaging with Sir David, who recently visited the family at Kensington Palace.

In the sweet images, Princess Charlotte looked star struck as Sir David gifted George a shark tooth he found on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s.

