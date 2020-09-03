Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign producing deal with Netflix 'worth up to £75million'

Meghan and Harry have reportedly founded their own production company. Picture: PA/Getty/Netflix

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix after stepping down from senior royal duties.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 39, have taken the first steps into their new careers, signing a million-pound deal with streaming service Netflix.

According to The New York Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a yet-to-be-named production company, which they will create documentaries, films and kids programmes through for the streaming service.

In a statement, the couple said they will be focusing on creating content "that informs but also gives hope".

They said: “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Meghan and Harry moved to LA earlier this year with their son Archie. Picture: PA

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said on the deal: “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

The couple could rake in up to £75million from the deal. Picture: PA

While details of the deal are still unknown, experts have estimated the couple could rake in up to £75million.

PR guru Jonathan Shalit told The Sun the couple could make between £37million to £75million.

He said: “It is a staggering deal.

"Never before has a Hollywood studio got hold of British royal family - this is historic.

“Meghan and Harry will hire shadow producers to do the work but their names alone attached to Netflix are gold dust.”

