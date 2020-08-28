Prince Harry and Prince William release statement on Princess Diana statue to mark her 60th birthday

28 August 2020, 19:10

Prince Harry and Prince William's statue for their mother will be installed in 2021
Prince Harry and Prince William's statue for their mother will be installed in 2021. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Prince William have released a joint statement over the project to honour their late mother, Princess Diana.

A statue of Princess Diana will be erected next year, Prince Harry and Prince William have announced.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge announced the news in a rare joint statement.

The statue was originally commissioned in 2017 to mark 20 years since Diana's tragic death, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the installation will be opened on July 1, 2021 in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry as she calls him a 'beautiful example' to baby Archie

The brothers released a joint statement this week regarding the updates
The brothers released a joint statement this week regarding the updates. Picture: Getty

In the statement, Harry and William wrote: "Our mother touched so many lives.

"We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

Harry and William said they wanted to "recognise Diana&squot;s positive impact" on the UK and around the world
Harry and William said they wanted to "recognise Diana's positive impact" on the UK and around the world. Picture: Getty

During the time of the first announcement back in 2017, a source said: "Prince William and Prince Harry have dreamed of doing this for a long time.

"They were both just boys when their mother passed away, but are both now fully grown men and want to honour her in the best way possible.

The installation will be opened on July 1, 2021 in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace
The installation will be opened on July 1, 2021 in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. Picture: Getty

"It has taken 20 years for this to finally come to ­fruition so they are determined it will be a lasting and fitting legacy in what is their official London residence and a place special to them both."

At the time, Harry and William said they wanted to "recognise her positive impact" on the UK and around the world.

READ NOW: The most iconic royal wedding dresses as Princess Beatrice marries in the Queen's gown

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Grayling quits Intelligence Committee after failing to be elected chairman

UK & World

Lionel Messi to meet with Barcelona hierarchy to discuss future

Coronavirus watchlist: Here are the areas causing concern in England

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

'Saddest cat ever' looks so happy one year after being adopted

'Saddest cat ever' looks so happy one year after being adopted

Lifestyle

You were right to question how Monica and Rachel could afford that apartment

The Friends characters that wouldn't be able to afford their apartments in real life

TV & Movies

A dentist has warned against the TikTok trend (left: stock image)

Dentist warns against 'worrying' TikTok teeth whitening trend using bleach

Lifestyle

The most endangered baby names have been revealed (stock images)

The baby names 'at risk of becoming extinct' - from Lauren and Kirsty to Callum and Craig

Lifestyle

Married at First Sight has been accused of being fake

Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

TV & Movies

The resort will make you feel like you're in the Maldives, but for a fraction of the price

This magical Greek resort with overwater bungalows will make you feel like you're in the Maldives

Travel