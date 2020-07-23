Kate Middleton continues to show thrifty side as she dresses Prince George in £7.99 Mango top

Prince George dressed in high-street for his new birthday pictures. Picture: Kensington Palace/Mango/PA

By Alice Dear

Prince George appeared in a collection of new portraits this week to celebrate his seventh birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – released two new pictures of Prince George to celebrate his seventh birthday this week.

And while they are the royal family, and Prince George will one day be King, the pictures illustrated a very laid back and happy family life for the Cambridges.

In particular, Prince George's outfit revealed just how down-to-earth and thrifty his parents are.

Prince George showed off his cheeky smile in the pictures taken by Kate Middleton. Picture: Kensington Palace

Instead of being adorned in luxury brands and designer clothes, the little Prince wore a high street polo shirt for one of the new images.

Kate and William dressed their son in a £7.99 green polo shirt by Mango, which – as you can imagine – is selling out in record time.

George was also spotted wearing this cotton shirt in another recent picture released by Kensington Palace to celebrate both Father's Day and Prince William's birthday.

Prince George's polo shirt is by Mango and is only £7.99. Picture: Mango

In the collection of images, William could be seen playing with his three children in the garden of their Norfolk home.

For the images, Princess Charlotte was also dressed in high street, wearing a pair of adorable dungarees from John Lewis.

She also wore a pair of canvas shoes in the picture, also from John Lewis, costing only £24.99.

All the royal children dressed in high street for their Father's Day pictures. Picture: Kensington Palace

Of course, this isn't the first time the royal children have been spotted wearing affordable items of clothing.

Kate and William make it a habit to keep their children grounded, and often dress them in Zara, H&M, John Lewis, Mango, Cath Kidston and items from Gap.

