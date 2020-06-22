Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wear head-to-toe high street in new pictures

22 June 2020, 11:47

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared new picture of the children for Father's Day
Prince William and Kate Middleton shared new picture of the children for Father's Day. Picture: Kensington Palace/John Lewis
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William continued to show people how down-to-earth they really are as their three children wore affordable ensembles in their latest picture.

Kensington Palace released a new picture of Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis over the weekend to mark the Duke of Cambridge's birthday and Father's Day.

The pictures, taken by Kate Middleton, showed the four of them cuddled together on a swing at their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall.

Other pictures released over the weekend showed the four of them play fighting on the grass in the garden.

READ MORE: Royal fans go wild for adorable pictures of Prince William playing in the grass with his kids

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all wore high street for the photo
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all wore high street for the photo. Picture: Kensington Palace

And while Kate and William are the future leaders of Britain, they're never too shy to show people just how down-to-earth they are, by dressing their three children in head-to-toe high street items.

In the pictures, Princess Charlotte, 5, wore £10 denim dungarees from John Lewis as well as a pair of £24.99 canvas shoes from the same retailer.

Princess Charlotte wore £10 dungarees from John Lewis
Princess Charlotte wore £10 dungarees from John Lewis. Picture: John Lewis

Prince George, 6, wore a H&M t-shirt costing only £5.99, while Prince Louis wore a £12.95 t-shirt from Gap and £22 shoes from Trotters.

Now that everyone knows where the royal children's outfits are from, it's no surprise that the items are selling out very fast online.

Princess Charlotte also wore John Lewis canvas shoes
Princess Charlotte also wore John Lewis canvas shoes. Picture: John Lewis

This isn't the first time the children have been spotted in affordable outfits, as this is something William and Kate have been doing for years.

In most of their official birthday portraits, the Duke and Duchess will dress their little ones in high street ensembles, and often will repeat outfits on the children.

Over the years, George, Charlotte and Louis have been spotted wearing Zara, H&M, John Lewis, Mango, Cath Kidston and items from Gap.

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart set to play Princess Diana in new film 'Spencer'

