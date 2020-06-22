Royal fans go wild for adorable pictures of Prince William playing in the grass with his kids

The photos were shared to mark the Duke's 38th birthday. Picture: Instagram/Kensington Royal

Kensington Palace shared the photos on Father's Day to mark Prince William's 38th birthday.

Two gorgeous showing Prince William playing in the grass with his three children have been released by the royal family.

The pictures, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, were two of a number shared to mark the Father's Day and Duke's 38th birthday, which both fell on the same day.

They were shared on Kensington Royal's official Instagram account alongside the caption: "Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today! 🎂 🎈".

Royal fans rushed to comment their delight at the pictures, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing these pics! Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!💙💙😍".

Another added: "this is such a heartwarming sight, i'm glad Catherine had captured such a wonderful moment with her family. i'm in love with these ❤️".

A third praised the Duchess' photography style, with one writing: "Kate has outdone herself! These pictures are the sweetest! ❤️😭".

Photos of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their respective fathers were also shared to mark the day, as well as another adorable photo of Prince William with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, in a tree.

