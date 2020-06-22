Royal fans go wild for adorable pictures of Prince William playing in the grass with his kids

22 June 2020, 08:21 | Updated: 22 June 2020, 08:24

The photos were shared to mark the Duke's 38th birthday
The photos were shared to mark the Duke's 38th birthday. Picture: Instagram/Kensington Royal

Kensington Palace shared the photos on Father's Day to mark Prince William's 38th birthday.

Two gorgeous showing Prince William playing in the grass with his three children have been released by the royal family.

The pictures, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, were two of a number shared to mark the Father's Day and Duke's 38th birthday, which both fell on the same day.

Read more: Royal fans left shocked as Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of Prince William in throwback picture

They were shared on Kensington Royal's official Instagram account alongside the caption: "Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today! 🎂 🎈".

Read more: Kensington Palace release new photos of Prince George to celebrate his 6th birthday

Royal fans rushed to comment their delight at the pictures, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing these pics! Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!💙💙😍".

Another added: "this is such a heartwarming sight, i'm glad Catherine had captured such a wonderful moment with her family. i'm in love with these ❤️".

A third praised the Duchess' photography style, with one writing: "Kate has outdone herself! These pictures are the sweetest! ❤️😭".

Photos of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their respective fathers were also shared to mark the day, as well as another adorable photo of Prince William with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, in a tree.

NOW READ:

Royal biographer predicts another royal baby could arrive in the 'not too distant future'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Manufacturers suffer record quarterly decline - CBI

UK & World

North Korea ready to float 12 million propaganda leaflets into the South

UK & World

Britain owes 'debt of gratitude' to Windrush generation, says Prince Charles

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jade Goody married Jack Tweed in 2009

When did Jade Goody get married to husband Jack Tweed and did he ever remarry?

Celebrities

Jade Goody appeared in perhaps the most controversial CBB series ever

What happened with the Jade Goody and Shilpa Shetty 'race row' on CBB?

TV & Movies

Here's what the Big Brother series 3 cast are doing now

Where are the Big Brother season 3 cast now? From PJ Ellis to Alex Sibley

TV & Movies

Lidl are bringing back their popular inflatable hot tub

Lidl's popular four-person inflatable hot tub is back in stock this weekend

Lifestyle

An episode from the third series of Big Brother will be shown on E4 tonight

Jade Goody's original series to air on Big Brother: Best Shows Ever tonight
Stacey Solomon has shared a photo of Joe Swash and his son

Stacey Solomon posts rare photo of Joe Swash and eldest son Harry in adorable tribute