Royal biographer predicts another royal baby could arrive in the 'not too distant future'

Could there be another royal baby along soon? Picture: PA

Could there be another baby Cambridge or Sussex on the way?

A royal expert has predicted that another baby Cambridge or Sussex could be on the way soon, revealing that she 'wouldn't be surprised' if one was announced in the 'not too distant future'.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl told Heart: "I wouldn’t be at all surprised if there was a fourth Cambridge child. They love being parents and I think secretly they’d both love another child.

"And I wouldn’t be at all surprised to have news of another pregnancy for Meghan and Harry - possibly in the not too distant future. What unites the Sussexes and the Cambridges is that they are both wonderful parents, they love being parents and they are devoted to their children."

Baby Archie was born in May this year. Picture: PA

It was recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make a 'big announcement' over the festive season - that some royal fans have theorised could be baby-related.

The couple believed to have held a briefing at Kensington Palace this week, during which they “gave a number of new announcements” that would be revealed over Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have three children. Picture: PA

Speaking on his royal podcast ABC’s The Heir Pod, royal correspondent Omid Scobie said: “Next year is going to be busy for the Cambridges.

“Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition.”

He continued to say: “There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period.

“It’s a smart decision, it’s a quiet time of the year. It is a great time to announce things.”

One excited fan speculated on Twitter: “Another mini Cambridge perhaps”, while another added: “Another baby?”

The royal family themselves, however, have not alluded to a royal baby.

