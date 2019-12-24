Royal fans think the Queen snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Christmas broadcast after noticing ‘missing’ photo

The Queen has been selective over her photo choices this year. Picture: Getty Images

Royal fans noticed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's photo is missing from the Queen's Christmas speech table.

Just like mince pies, roast potatoes and stockings, sitting down to watch the Queen’s Speech is a Christmas Day tradition for many families.

But while Her Majesty certainly has a lot to talk about in her 2019 round up this year, some viewers might notice that some important photos are missing from her desk.

In a sneak peek released by the Palace, the Queen can be seen in the Green Drawing Room beside a table with framed pictures.

A family portrait of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis stands in the middle.

The Queen's speech will air tomorrow. Picture: Getty Images

While there’s also photos of Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Queen’s father King George VI scattered around.

However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie are nowhere to be seen.

Last year, the monarch included two photos of Harry and Meghan - including an official wedding portrait and a family picture of them celebrating Charles's 70th birthday.

And royal fans have been quick to speculate on the missing photo, with one asking on Twitter: "What does that suggest?"

"Did you spot that Harry & Meghan missing from the family photos behind the Queen in her recorded msg?" said another.

While a third pointed out: "They are just photos of next in line. Stop being so pathetic."

This comes after a tough year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after they have come under increasing scrutiny.

The couple are said to be basing themselves in Canada for the festive season to take a break from public life and spend some time with Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland.

They were noticeably absent from the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and won’t be attending the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, The Queen’s speech is set to address a ‘bumpy’ year for the royals during her speech at 3pm on Christmas Day.

Speaking in tomorrow's broadcast, the Queen will say "how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding.

"The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference."