Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Donald Fear bombarded by DMs asking for money

5 October 2020, 10:38 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 11:00

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Donald Fear has been bombarded by messages from 'old friends' asking for handouts.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire saw its first winner in 14 years last month, after a teacher from Shropshire bagged the top prize.

Donald Fear was called 'one of the best contestants ever' by host Jeremy Clarkson, and he has now revealed that he is being bombarded with messages from 'old friends' asking for money after his success.

Read more: Gogglebox fans delighted as Pete Sandiford shares first photo with his girlfriend

According to a report by The Sun, he wrote on Facebook: "Found a really weird begging letter (20,000 euros) from France in my pigeon-hole this morning (in addition to the 20 or 30 I’ve received via DMs on here). There are downsides to this win!"

Donald Fear has been bombarded with messages
Donald Fear has been bombarded with messages. Picture: ITV

‘Now I’ve discovered that there is a ‘spam’ folder in Messenger,’ he later added. "It contains 132 messages, including ones from old friends I’d lost touch with years ago.

"We’re talking primary school in Prestwich, first year at university, etc."

Read more: Cineworld confirms it's closing 127 UK cinemas from Thursday

Speaking soon after his win, Donald previously opened up to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about his plans for his money.

He said: "The first priority will be to make sure I have a comfortable retirement.

"After that, I might waste quite a lot of money on CDs, but even I’d struggle to spend £1million on CDs!"

NOW READ:

Woman slammed by friend for unusual Game of Thrones-inspired baby name

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield was called out by a Spin To Win caller

Phillip Schofield left red faced after caller accuses him of snubbing young daughter

This Morning

Chef Joseph has a special connection to This Morning's Holly Willoughby

Who is This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey? And how does he know Holly Willoughby?
Holly Willoughby's dress is rented from Hurr

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress rented from Hurr

Celebrities

Pete from Gogglebox has shared a photo with his girlfriend

Who is Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford’s girlfriend?

Pete from Gogglebox has shared a photo with his girlfriend on Instagram

Gogglebox fans delighted as Pete Sandiford shares first photo with his girlfriend

Trending on Heart

The candid mum said she feels like she has lost her identity since having children

Mum-of-two admits she wishes she didn't have children as life was 'better' before them

Lifestyle

The NHS track and trace app was launched in September

How does the NHS Track and Trace app work? And how do they contact you? Important questions answered

News

The toe-curling story was told on The Graham Norton Show (stock images)

Groom uses wedding speech to name and shame eight guests wife cheated with

Lifestyle

Bim's takeaway have been fined £1,000 for breaking curfew rules

Takeaway fined £1,000 for serving customer four minutes after 10pm curfew

News

Try something different for Vodka Day 2020

Vodka cocktails and bottles to make and enjoy at home

Food & Health

Cineworld has confirmed it is closing 127 theatres in the UK

Cineworld closures UK: When is Cineworld closing down?

News