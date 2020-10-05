Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Donald Fear bombarded by DMs asking for money

Donald Fear has been bombarded by messages from 'old friends' asking for handouts.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire saw its first winner in 14 years last month, after a teacher from Shropshire bagged the top prize.

Donald Fear was called 'one of the best contestants ever' by host Jeremy Clarkson, and he has now revealed that he is being bombarded with messages from 'old friends' asking for money after his success.

According to a report by The Sun, he wrote on Facebook: "Found a really weird begging letter (20,000 euros) from France in my pigeon-hole this morning (in addition to the 20 or 30 I’ve received via DMs on here). There are downsides to this win!"

Donald Fear has been bombarded with messages. Picture: ITV

‘Now I’ve discovered that there is a ‘spam’ folder in Messenger,’ he later added. "It contains 132 messages, including ones from old friends I’d lost touch with years ago.

"We’re talking primary school in Prestwich, first year at university, etc."

Speaking soon after his win, Donald previously opened up to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about his plans for his money.

He said: "The first priority will be to make sure I have a comfortable retirement.

"After that, I might waste quite a lot of money on CDs, but even I’d struggle to spend £1million on CDs!"

